The Georgia equestrian team fell to Texas A&M in the semifinal round of the SEC championship 10-8 on Friday, March 24. The team played in a consolation match against South Carolina and won 15-5.
On Friday, the competition began with Fences. The Bulldogs’ jumping performances led them to a 3-2 lead over the Aggies.
Texas A&M won the first two points, while Georgia took the final three. Junior Jordan Toering clinched Georgia’s first point with a score of 234. Georgia’s second point came from freshman Tessa Brown. She scored 250 for her course over her competitor’s 224. Senior Rachel McMullen won her course with a score of 249 to her opponent’s 229 for the last and final point.
In the Horsemanship arena, the Bulldogs beat the Aggies, yet again, three points to two. The Aggies won the first Horsemanship point. The Bulldogs’ first point came from Leah Anderson with a 213.5, while senior Sara Lewis rode to a score of 227, adding to the Bulldogs’ score. With a score of 228.5 on her re-ride, Jillian Stopperich topped her opponent’s 206.5 and clinched the final point for the Bulldogs. The Aggies won the final point in the Horsemanship round.
At the halfway point in the meet, Georgia was leading 6-4. In the Flat, however, Georgia and Texas A&M split the event.
Junior Sophia Pilla started the rotation and won the first point in the event. Pilla scored 239. Catalina Peralta and Aggies’ rider Devon Thomas scored 236 on their rides allowing senior Ceci Bresch to take the next point for the Bulldogs. She completed a beautiful pattern bringing her score to 263. The Aggies took the final point in the Flat.
Heading into the Reining, Georgia held an 8-6 lead. However, during Reining, the team failed to add another point for the match. Texas A&M won the first ride. Courtney Blumer rode to a score of 207 that tied with her counterpart. After two re-rides, Texas A&M came back for victory and added four points to win.
“One really good part about this is being disciplined to apply these lessons learned to tomorrow and through the journey,” head coach Meghan Boenig said in reference to the consolation match against South Carolina the following day.
Just as Boenig said, the team applied these lessons and came out on top. Ceci Bresch was named to the SEC All-Championship team and earned a Most Outstanding Performer honors for her performance in Flat. Junior Sophie Lucas and Lewis were also named MOP in Reining and Horsemanship, respectively.
The competition once again began with Reining, where the Bulldogs rode to a 3-2 lead over the Gamecocks. Lucas put the first score on the board, earning her MOP honors, with a 211.5. Raegan Shepherd followed in her footsteps, grabbing the point from her opponent scoring 209.5 to 196. The Gamecocks clinched their two points before Caitlin Kyons anchored the event for the Bulldogs with a score of 210.
In Flat, the Bulldogs kept a 4-1 lead. Bresch won the first Jumping Seat point and her MOP honors with a 241. Pilla took the second point with a score of 240, and juniors Nora Andrews and Toering scored the next two points for the Bulldogs riding to 233 and 223, respectively, to finish the first half of the competition.
At the start of the second half, Georgia was ahead 7-3. Continuing to add to the lead, the team swept all five points in Horsemanship. Leah Anderson won the first point, Kendall Gill the second, Jordan Davis and Stopperich the third and fourth and Lewis rounded out the event by earning a 228 and a MOP honor.
With their final event in the SEC Tournament, the Bulldogs outscored their opponent in the Fences arena 3-2. The Gamecocks won the first point, but Peralta received the second point with a score of 252. McMullen and Brown took the final two of the competition, both scoring a 255, allowing the Bulldogs to bring a victory back to Athens.
“Great performances today, really strong riding and still continued great energy," Boenig said. “We are not done in any way, shape, or form. In fact, I think we are starting to lengthen that stride. Certainly, would have been fun to do it earlier, but all we need to do is continue this path."
The Bulldogs are seeded sixth for the NCEA National Championship taking place April 13-15, at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida. The Bulldogs will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first round on Thursday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m.