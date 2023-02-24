The No. 5 University of Georgia equestrian team fell 14-4 to No. 4 Auburn University on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. The loss moved the team to 5-5 on the season, making them 1-3 in SEC play.
Both teams were coming off a loss to start the spring. The week prior, Georgia dropped an 11-8 decision at Oklahoma State while the Tigers fell to Texas A&M 13-5 on the road. The two teams met in Auburn's season opener this fall with Auburn topping Georgia, 11-8, at the UGA Equestrian Complex in October.
“We have to find those little ways to make the difference go in our direction and there are little things that we will continue to work on and strive towards. We are eliminating many little things and yet there is more to do,” Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig said.
Auburn took the first advantage in Flat, winning 3-2. Auburn won the first point before junior Sophia Pilla scored an 89, winning Georgia’s first point. Sophomore Catalina Peralta scored the second and final point of the round for Georgia.
In Reining, the Tigers added another three points while the Bulldogs added two. The Tigers earned the first two points while senior Courtney Blumer added a point for the Bulldogs riding to a 71.5, which beat her opponent by two points. The reining concluded with Jax Bound winning the Bulldogs’ second point, riding to a 67 over the Tigers’ 62.5.
Going into the second half of the meet, Auburn secured the win with four more points in Fences. After dropping the first two points of the event, Emma Reichow won the first point for the Bulldogs in the fences, riding to a 83 to tie her opponent, pushing the point. Auburn won the remaining two points in fences.
In Horsemanship, Auburn took four more points. In the final ride of the day, Kendall Gill scored a 73 to tie Auburn’s Madison Parduhn.
“I’m really proud of the energy and the preparation that we put into this. The score does not reflect the riding and abilities of our team," Boeing said.
Georgia will host SMU for the home finale on Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. The meet will allow Georgia to honor its graduating members with Senior Day celebrations following.