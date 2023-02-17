The No. 5 University of Georgia equestrian team was defeated by No. 7 Oklahoma State University at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Cowgirls defeated the Bulldogs with a final score of 11-8, bringing the Bulldogs to a 5-4 record. While they have been a successful 3-1 at home, the Bulldogs have struggled on the road with a 1-3 record.
"Well today wasn't exactly how we planned it or how we wanted it to go. I am proud of the fight that continued throughout the day and I am proud of the hard work that these ladies are putting in," Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig said.
Senior Ceci Bresch earned the Most Outstanding Player honor for her 77 in Flat and earned the highest score of the event that day. Junior Jordan Toering earned Georgia’s first Flat point with a score of 73. Bresch defeated her opponent 77-70, earning the next point. Junior Nora Andrews scored Georgia’s third point, earning a 73. Junior Sophia Pilla grasped the final point for Georgia in Flat with a 73.
Senior Rachel McMullen earned a 65 in Fences, scoring the first point for Georgia. Freshman Tessa Brown earned another point in Fences, defeating her opponent 82-81. Fences was the first event of the day, and by the end of the event, the score stood at 3-2 with OSU barely in the lead.
During Reining, the Cowgirls earned three points, extending their lead over Georgia 6-2. Before the half, fifth-year Courtney Blumer defeated her opponent 68-0, earning Georgia its one and only point in the event. OSU held the lead at the end of the half, 6-3.
Sophomore Jordan Davis earned Georgia’s only point in Horsemanship with a score of 77. OSU dominated after a 4-1 lead in Horsemanship.
"Unfortunately, this shows there are some places we need to continue to close the gap and be ready to compete on the road,” Boenig said. “I am looking forward to putting in the learning from this week into our next road test and getting back to it. I am proud of our MOP and I'm proud of how close we kept a lot those scores.”
Georgia equestrian returns Saturday, Feb. 18 against the Auburn Tigers for another away meet.