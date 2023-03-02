On Feb. 24, in its final home meet at the UGA Equestrian Complex this season for Georgia Equestrian, the team fell 10-9 in a close matchup to No. 1 Southern Methodist University.
Senior Day celebrations honored senior athletes following the competition.
Senior Rachel McMullen scored an 80 in Fences, earning Georgia's only Most Outstanding Player honor. Adding to the team’s successes, in Horsemanship, sophomore Jillian Stopperich scored a 78.5 and fifth-year Sara Lewis attained a season high score a 78.
“Today was not the final result we wanted,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “I am so proud of the fight that was in this team. Ride after ride the energy was out here. Man, we were so close, but we cannot continue to just be close. We had some individuals with outstanding, huge scores. And then that great ride by our senior Rachel McMullen pulling out that MOP and having a big win there in the Fences event. That was really special to witness and for her to be recognized.”
The Bulldogs started the meet against the Mustangs strong, earning three points in Fences. Junior Emma Reichow scored an 83, one point above her opponent, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Junior Jordan Toering outscored her opponent, and earned Georgia another point. McMullen earned the last Fences point, with her MOP-level ride winning the event for Georgia.
Stopperich hit the ground running in Horsemanship by earning Georgia’s one and only point in the event. SMU won the remaining four points in Horsemanship, holding a 6-4 lead at halftime.
Senior Ceci Bresch, junior Sophia Pilla and Toering earned three points in Flat to start the second half and narrow the score. Both Bresch and Pilla rode beautiful patterns, earning them an 85 and 87. Toering anchored the event, scoring an 85 and earned Georgia another point, drawing the score closer.
Heading into the meet’s final event, the Mustangs led 8-7.
Senior Caitlin Lyons earned the first point for Georgia in Reining, beating her opponent 72-69. Junior Sophie Lucas’ ride, a 73.5, won the final point of the meet.
The Bulldogs fell one point short against the Mustangs, 10-9, resulting in another unsuccessful meet. Prior to this meet, Georgia held a 5-2 record against SMU since 2014.
“We are certainly not done,” Boenig said. “We have one last regular season meet coming up and can’t wait to get back on that trail. We are absolutely fired up.”
On Saturday, March 4, Georgia Equestrian heads to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies for the second time this season. This is also Georgia's final meet of the regular season.