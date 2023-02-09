On Saturday Feb. 4, Georgia equestrian started off the spring season with two wins.
The No. 7 Bulldogs upset the No. 5 The University of South Carolina, and Sweet Briar College. The final scores were 14-6 against USC and 8-1 against Sweet Briar. The Bulldogs now sit at a 5-3 overall record, and a 2-2 record in SEC competition.
“It was a great day to be out here riding and competing,” Georgia head coach Meghan Boenig said. “It was so good to come out and show the hard work, the talent and determination this team has.
The National Collegiate Equestrian Association tests five riders from each team in head-to-head competitions. Five horses are selected for each event, and each rider is paired with one of the five horses randomly in a draw before the competition.
Jumping Seat Fences, Jumping Seat Flat, Western Horsemanship, and Western Reining are the four events that riders are judged on. In all of these events, the riders are judged on their ability to perform patterns and tests on their horses, with each being scored slightly differently.
Junior Sophia Pilla earned Most Outstanding Performer due to her Flat pattern scoring a 99, which is tied for the best mark in program history. Junior Emma Reichow, set her new personal best score in Fences, the highest for a Bulldog since 2019. Reichow joined Pilla and Sara Lewis in earning a Most Outstanding Performer honor against South Carolina.
In the Sweet Briar College meet, more personal bests were achieved. Senior Ceci Bresch rode to score a 97 in Flat, which she also scored in the USC meet. This score of 97 tied her personal best that she set as a freshman. Bresch and freshman Tessa Brown earned MOP honors for their rides in this meet. This was Brown’s first MOP honor of her Bulldog career.
The Bulldogs dominated the arena this weekend. In the Fences competition with USC, the Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead. Reichow scored a 92, followed by an 87 from sophomore Catalina Peralta. Rachel McMullen’s ride scored an 89, earning the Bulldogs their third point.
Following fences, in Horsemanship, Georgia added another three points, making the lead 6-4. Seniors Lewis and Kendall Gill, scored 74.5 and 75.5 on their respective rides. Jordan Davis picked up their third point of the round scoring a 74.
At the beginning of Flat, the Bulldogs took the reins, winning four of the five points. The Bulldogs secured the meet with Reining, winning 4-1. Junior Sophie Lucas won the first point scoring a 75 against a zero, junior Hannah Jane Lucas won another point for the Bulldogs against a zero and Jax Bound and Caitlin Lyons were the other two riders that secured points for the Bulldogs.
Against Sweet Briar, Georgia competed in Fences and Flat. Georgia jumped to a 4-1 lead in Fences and finished the day with another four of five points in Flat. After dropping the first point to the Vixens, Georgia took the next four thanks to Reichow, Brown, Melissa Deryn Foster, and Peralta.
In Flat against Sweet Briar, Georgia earned four points after Nora Andrews and her counterpart both rode to a score of 81. Georgia scored two points in Flat. Peralta scored an 83, and Brown scored an 87. The final two points of the spring opener meet came from Bresch and Pilla who won their points with scores of 97 and 95 respectively.
“I’m expecting more of this — those dominant rides, those huge high scores, riding through difficulties, all of the above,” Boenig said.
Georgia now heads on the road, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.