Senior Ceci Bresch, from Barrington, Illinois, was named the SEC Flat Rider of the Year after riding to a 12-4 overall record. The conference announced its postseason awards on Monday.
“It’s been such a privilege to cap off my four amazing years at UGA with an honor like this,” Bresch said. “I feel like I’ve been a work in progress for the past three years and have finally hit my stride.”
During the regular season, Bresch went 2-4 against SEC opponents, but she went undefeated and was awarded Most Outstanding Performer honors during the conference championship two weeks ago. Bresch was also named to the All-Championship Team at the same time.
This season, Bresch won a total of six MOPs and received NCEA First Team All-America honors. She also rode to four scores that were higher than any other SEC Flat rider and a total of six scores of 90 or better. Bresch currently has the fourth-highest Flat score in Georgia program history, a 97 which she scored twice on the same day, both against South Carolina and Sweet Briar.
Bresch does not take this award lightly, nor does she take all of the credit for it.
“It’s a huge testament to the hard work that our coaches and staff put into us to develop us into the student-athletes that we become,” Bresch said.
Along with Bresch receiving All-SEC honors in Flat, she is joined by Sophia Pilla. Pilla rode to a 13-3 overall record this season, including seven away wins and two MOP honors. She also received NCEA First Team All-America honors and was named the NCEA and SEC Rider of the Month in February. Pilla rode to her highest score of 99 against the Gamecocks, making it the highest score among all SEC riders this season. She is the third Bulldog to achieve this near-perfect score.
Rachel McMullen in Fences and Jillian Stopperich in Horsemanship were also recognized with All-SEC nods. Tessa Brown in Fences, Raegan Shepherd in Reining, and Shelby Lynch in Reining all received an All-Freshman recognition.
The Bulldogs continue their season and hope to earn more recognitions this weekend in the NCEA National Championship taking place in Ocala, Florida. Seeded sixth, the Bulldogs will face Oklahoma State in the first round on Thursday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m.