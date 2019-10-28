Erik Grevelius, a freshman on the Georgia men's tennis team, won the 2019 ITA Southeast Regional consolation finals after defeating Georgia Tech’s Pablo Schelcher this past Monday in Gainesville, Florida.
The Sweden native won his matchup in 6-4, 6-2 en route to his eighth victory in his past nine matches. The win improved his fall record to 12-5.
Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz continues to speak highly about Grevelius.
"Erik just continues to play outstanding tennis," head coach Manuel Diaz said. "He faced some adversity this week after losing his first match, and he responded like a veteran player. I am excited for him for this accomplishment and I know that the best has yet come for him here at Georgia."
The Georgia men’s tennis team will be in action on Oct. 28 when it participates in the Naples 25k tournament in Naples, Florida.
