Head coach Scott Stricklin reminded the Bulldogs to come out with energy for the fourth game of their weekend series with Santa Clara on Sunday.
Georgia was coming off a Saturday doubleheader sweep of the Broncos that secured a series win, but it had taken 21 combined innings, and Sunday’s first pitch was less than 18 hours after the last game’s conclusion.
Sloppy baseball — capitalized by errors and poor defensive execution — then ensued, which caused the Bulldogs to drop their first game of the season in a 8-4 loss to Santa Clara.
“Good teams win series, and great teams sweep,” Stricklin said. “I think that what that tells us is we’re a good team. We’re not a great team yet.”
Georgia’s mistakes started piling up early. Santa Clara’s second batter, Austin Reyes, reached base in the top of the first off an error by third baseman Garrett Blaylock. Blaylock, a junior transfer in his first year with the Bulldogs, last recorded an error while playing with St. Johns River State College on March 22, 2019.
Santa Clara’s next batter, senior shortstop Jason Dicochea, hit a double that drove Reyes home unearned. Two batters later, a failed pickoff attempt by Georgia starter C.J. Smith brought Dicochea in unearned and continued the messy trend for Georgia.
“We made two errors and kind of gift-wrapped them two runs,” Stricklin said. “When you do that, you’re not going to win very many games.”
Later on in the eighth inning, Chaney Rogers watched a two-run homer off Connor Henriques sail over his head in left field. The scoreboard at Foley Field incorrectly projected a “great catch” message across its screen, but only the few visitors from Santa Clara were cheering as the Broncos reclaimed a lead they wouldn’t give up.
Stricklin was most discouraged by a failed attempt at a double play in the ninth inning. Santa Clara’s Dawson Brigman reached first after second baseman Cole Tate failed to connect with Patrick Sullivan in time for the double play, allowing Ryan McCarthy to make it home and seal the Broncos’ win at 8-4.
“We have to make that play,” Stricklin said. “It’s a routine play that we didn’t make, and one of the reasons why we didn’t win today.”
Redshirt sophomore Ben Anderson spent the entirety of Sunday’s game in center field and is one of six Bulldogs who have played in all eight of Georgia’s games so far.
Anderson said he doesn’t consider aches or other outside factors when he’s focused in on a game but admitted that the quick turnaround from Saturday’s doubleheader could have gotten some of the Bulldogs out of the zone.
“Some guys may not have been mentally ready for the game,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, we’ll get into gear next time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.