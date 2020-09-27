For the second time in two seasons, ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be headed to Athens. This time it will be for the Bulldogs’ matchup with Auburn on Oct. 3.
This will be the first time “College Gameday” has covered the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since 2004 when the show aired from Auburn, Alabama. No. 3 ranked Auburn defeated No. 8 ranked Georgia 24-6.
Last season, ESPN’s main college pregame show was set up in Myers Quad to prepare for the top 10 matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame. The Bulldogs defeated the Fighting Irish 23-17.
Now, Georgia will be in the spotlight for another top 10 matchup, this time with Auburn. In Week 1, the Tigers took down No. 23 ranked Kentucky on Saturday 29-13, while the Bulldogs surged in the second half to take down Arkansas 37-10.
Because of COVID-19, the "College Gameday' set will be inside Sanford Stadium next Saturday, and no fans will be allowed to attend during the show's 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET airing.
