As Ethan Quinn, the No. 1 2022 tennis recruit, heads over to the court one benches at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, he basks in another hard-fought win. His career at Georgia had just started, but he had an illustrious career before ever stepping foot on Georgia’s hard court.
Quinn is from Fresno, California, where he grew up in a household with two former tennis players as parents. As a highly sought-after recruit, he played three years at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno before he early-enrolled at Georgia in January, redshirting in the spring.
“Finally, I’ve been in the locker room now with them for about seven or eight months so actually getting to compete with them and cheer them on while being on the court has been incredible,” Quinn said.
Before his collegiate debut, Quinn was competing in the US Open qualifying rounds in late August.
The 18-year-old said his plans are to continue on the pathway to get to the slams, rather than taking wildcards or fighting through qualifying rounds.
“End the year off inside the top 400, maybe even 350 is where my mind is at,” Quinn said.
Quinn got his bid to the US Open in doubles as a wildcard and in the singles qualifying rounds following his performance at the USTA Boys’ National Championship in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Quinn went 32-0 each in singles and doubles in his freshman year at San Joaquin Memorial, according to his high school coach Kienan Clewis.
“It was crazy, because he was in a complete league of his own,” Clewis said.
Quinn amassed a 40-16 singles record in juniors ITF tournaments, playing in his first junior tournament in March 2019 as a freshman in high school.
His first junior Grand Slam tournament came in summer 2021, when Quinn was heading into his senior year.
“We’d be lucky to have him on a Tuesday when we had a match,” Clewis said. “You guys are lucky to have him.”
Quinn traveled across the country to come to Georgia, and getting acclimated has played a critical role in his success
thus far.
“There’s no way I couldn’t play here in front of the crowd, just imagining myself in front of a packed house for an SEC championship or NCAA championship,” Quinn said of his decision.
An SEC championship may be in the cards as Georgia tennis head coach Manuel Diaz, the winningest coach in SEC history, has notched 28 conference championships heading into his 34th year as Bulldogs head coach.
“We have extremely high expectations of Ethan, but I think that goes along with his own expectations,” Diaz said. “What impresses me most about Ethan is the little fire he’s got in his belly, he’s extremely competitive.”
In his first weekend for the Bulldogs, Quinn upheld his lofty expectations, going 3-0 with wins against the No. 1, No. 21 and No. 35 college players in the country.
At the USTA tournament in Kalamazoo, Quinn was awarded the Allen B. Stowe Sportsmanship trophy.
“One of the biggest things is Ethan’s character, he’s just a great kid,” Diaz said. “He exhibits an uncanny sense of poise and maturity for his age.”
Beyond Quinn, Georgia has three five-star recruits committed for the 2023 class, the most Georgia has had since 2018. This influx of talent should position the Bulldogs to continue competing at a high level.
Quinn’s decision to early-enroll in January allowed him to get acclimated to the team, but it was a long time coming. According to Quinn, Georgia was the first team to start recruiting him.
During the process, the COVID-19 pandemic made the cross-country recruiting process more strenuous than it already is.
“The recruiting process was outrageous with how long it was,” Quinn said. “Just with COVID and not being able to visit.”
“We had to get creative,” Coach Diaz said of the recruiting challenges.
This did not prevent Quinn from bonding with his teammates as Blake Croyder, a fifth-year senior for Georgia tennis, was his host. His doubles teammate, Trent Bryde, is one of his best friends on the team
according to Quinn.
“It’s been really easy playing with him,” Quinn said.
Quinn’s poise was praised by Diaz, and it showed in his collegiate debut.
“My coaches have done a great job coaching me to hunt rather than be hunted,” Quinn said.