At 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, North Hall High School kicker Luke Brown met at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens before heading to Sanford Stadium ahead of Georgia’s game against Missouri. It was cold, and Brown had to wake up at 5:30 a.m. after playing an away game in Dawsonville the night before to make it to Athens in time. Although he was tired, Brown knew that this was all a part of the process.
Brown just finished his senior season at North Hall, and is one of many players trying to find where he will play college football. This was his second time attending a Georgia game as a recruit, after making his first visit on Oct. 2 when the Bulldogs defeated Arkansas 37-0.
““[The Arkansas game] was similar, it was probably a bigger game than Missouri,” Brown said. “There were more people there but the Missouri game, I kind of knew what I was doing more and I was able to talk to more people because I already knew what to do.”
Pregame conversations
When Brown arrived at Sanford Stadium ahead of the Missouri game, he was joined by other players who stood on the sideline watching Georgia warm up before kickoff. He met current Georgia quarterback commit Gunner Stockton and linebacker commit Malaki Starks.
While watching the Bulldogs prepare for the game, Brown was able to talk to several current and former players. Brown spoke with Georgia punter Jake Camarda and former Bulldog kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who was honored during the Missouri game.
“[Blakenship and Camarda are] people just like me,” Brown said. “They made me realize how realistic it is to play there.”
Just as Brown spoke with two Bulldogs kickers, he also got to talk with an old friend. Defensive back Daniel Jackson is a redshirt sophomore who attended North Hall, and was a senior for the Trojans while Brown was a freshman.
Jackson, who joined Georgia as a walk-on, has appeared in all 10 games this season. He currently has 29 total tackles and a blocked punt against Arkansas.
“Luke is the kind of kid … he’s always been a hard worker ever since I've known him,” Jackson said. “So, I know he would have the same attitude toward things as I have.”
Enjoying luxury
After talking on the field pre-game, Brown went to sit behind the west end zone just underneath Georgia’s jumbotron along with other potential recruits. He stood and watched the Bulldogs run onto the field as thousands of people cheered.
When Georgia and Missouri kicked off, Brown watched as the Bulldogs earned a 43-6 win. During the game, Brown made frequent stops to Georgia’s recruiting lounge, a part of a $63 million project built below the west end zone stands.
The lounge includes TV screens, names of former Georgia players currently in the NFL and the SEC Championship and Rose Bowl trophy from 2017.
“Everything they do is for the recruits’ enjoyment,” Brown said. “They’re trying to make you want to play there.”
Impressing coaches
Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to 247Sports. In the past month, the Bulldogs have acquired four commits to the class including Mykel Williams, a 5-star defensive lineman, according to 247Sports.
Head coach Kirby Smart said during the season, the coaching staff usually focuses on recruiting on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but the process of recruiting in-season is “extremely hard.”
“The difficulties of recruiting in-season is time management,” Smart said. “You have to make a choice of how much you want to commit to game plan, how much you want to commit to player development, player relationships and mental health of your players. And how much you want to commit to recruiting.”
Just as the coaching staff has to balance on-field performance and looking to the future, Brown had to do the same in his senior season. He recently completed his high school career after North Hall fell to Carver High School 56-17 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
As he tried to put up good stats to impress Georgia’s coaching staff, Brown said the pressure got to him in several games.
“I just have to kind of forget about all that when I’m playing to just go out there and have fun because these are our last few games ever in high school,” Brown said prior to his season ending.
Now, as Brown’s high school football career has ended, he looks ahead to his next step playing college football, wherever that may be.
Brown sent film of him kicking in high school to Georgia’s coaches, not knowing if they had watched it before he made his visit. However, he later found out during his visit that they had seen his highlights, and were impressed.
“I’ve kind of learned what to do to get my name out there better,” Brown said. “It was very encouraging because they actually showed some interest.”