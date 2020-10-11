Experiencing a socially distant Georgia football game inside Sanford Stadium

As a senior at the University of Georgia, I’ve been fortunate enough to experience the standard atmosphere of a football game inside Sanford Stadium — one where just fewer than 93,000 others surround me — for the last three years.
But with Sanford Stadium’s new capacity of 20-25% that of recent seasons and new guidelines in place specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, I expected my final game as a student to be unconventional, and in some ways, it was. Here’s how my experience went.
Knowing how busy UGA’s campus becomes on a typical game day with tailgating and thousands of fans wandering campus streets, I decided to drive around before entering the stadium to see how active it was with pandemic-specific regulations in place. There’s not much of a comparison.
The UGA Athletic Association announced on Sept. 15 that on-campus tailgating is prohibited this season, and it was obeyed by what I saw. There were an expectedly fewer number of people walking along the campus crosswalks and even fewer wearing face coverings. But with fewer people brings a calmer campus and more space for walking, so it was easy to step back and avoid someone if they were too close.
I chose to sit in Sanford Stadium’s North 300 student section, which meant I had to enter through Gate 4A. I decided to enter 40 minutes before kickoff, and it took all of 30 seconds for stadium staff to scan my UGA ID and enter the stadium. It was eerily quiet compared to the normal stadium atmosphere, especially considering a Top 25 matchup between divisional rivals was about to begin.
Concession stand customers barely occupied employees, and red markers were placed on the ground a socially distant 6 feet apart, each reading “Wait here & keep proper distance.”
Signs were placed inside the stadium’s concourse, reminding everyone to wear a mask or face covering, frequently wash or sanitize hands and practice social distancing. Stadium escalators and walkways were halfway filled, making for easily the fastest trip to my seat that I can remember.
Red seatbacks in blocks of two and four covered most of the stadium, but in the student section, red vinyl wraps were attached to the tops of bleachers to indicate where students should be seated. These wraps were in groups of two, three, four, five and six, and each were socially distant.
The UGAAA announced plans of stronger enforcement of its social distancing measures after receiving social media backlash during Georgia’s home opener on Oct. 3 against Auburn.
The general enforcement I observed when event staff told students to move was that students had to be standing on a bleacher with the red wrapping or on the stadium floor in front of the bleacher. Students were not allowed to stand on the bleacher in front of the red tape.
At 2:45 p.m, the student section near the band was almost full. Once students got to their seats, the masks came off.
Stadium security had to repeatedly enforce it in my section throughout the game — some students needing to be reminded of the policy multiple times. I could see one of the TV camera operators from where I was sitting, and a few times he had the students in the front row put masks on so they could pan across and show them on TV.
Before, during and end of the #UGAvsUT game in the student section. I think opponent and weather deterred the home opener-sized crowds we saw last weekend. Masks off but staff enforced staying inside of red tape. pic.twitter.com/CH3laQQUpp— Megan MittELhammer (@megmittelhamms) October 11, 2020
The level of fan activity was one of the few similarities to that of previous seasons. Random groups of fans were presented onto the video board as usual, and Georgia-specific chants still echoed throughout the game. At one point, the stadium’s video board revealed the crowd noise at 104.7 decibels.
The stadium’s concourse postgame was much busier, but it was never enough to make me feel uncomfortable. Face coverings were still worn, and besides using the escalators to reach ground level, I was never within 6 feet of someone.
Like entering the stadium, it was only a few minutes before I found myself exiting through Gate 4A to make the short walk back to my vehicle. All told, it was as routine a football experience as I could’ve imagined during a pandemic.
Megan Mittelhammer contributed to this report.
