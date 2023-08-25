Georgia football games are a must-watch for nearly any Georgia student, alum or fan.
Some of the most prized memories from these games are from when they took place at night, such as Georgia’s victory over Notre Dame in 2019 to the most recent night game — a blowout against South Carolina in 2021.The bright red lights that fill the stadium, coupled with the buzz that fills Athens, turn night games into a sort of spectacle.
Luckily for Georgia fans, the team’s first game of the season against UT Martin on Sept. 2 is a night game. However, there are several questions arising around this decision. Why were there no night games in 2022? Why is Georgia’s potential only night game against a non-conference team or big-time opponent? Is someone at Georgia scared of the dark and that’s why there are no night games?
While all good questions, the lack of night games is a lot more simple than a fear of the dark. It’s all due to scheduling around television deals.
The SEC is currently part of a deal with CBS. It’s a part of a broadcast known as “College Football on CBS Sports.” The SEC and CBS have been partnered since 1996, giving CBS exclusive rights to choose which games the network prioritizes.
With Georgia being one of the best teams in college football — having won two national titles in back-to-back seasons — CBS has lately prioritized Georgia’s games in its primetime slot. The problem? CBS’s primetime spot is at 3:30 p.m., which is why several of Georgia’s best games were scheduled at that time.
From Georgia’s home games against the ranked Arkansas and Kentucky in 2021, to its matches against Auburn and No. 1 Tennessee in 2022, all four of these games were scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Even this season, the Bulldogs’ game against South Carolina — a highly anticipated matchup — is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to be televised on CBS Sports.
The good news for everyone hoping for more Bulldogs games at night is that 2023 is the final year that CBS has the rights to air SEC games, with the rights transferring over to ESPN — who owns the SEC Network — in 2024. This deal will run until 2034. CBS signed a lucrative deal with the Big 10 to air their games instead.
ESPN’s primetime slot is traditionally reserved for later in the day, typically around 7 or 8 p.m. depending on the location of the game. Either way, with ESPN leading the charge for SEC games, Georgia fans can finally fulfill their dream of watching more big-time matchups when the sun is down and Sanford’s lights are bright.