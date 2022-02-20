The Georgia softball team won both of its games on Saturday afternoon after two dominating performances against Purdue and Boston University. After falling to the Terriers in last night’s matchup, the Bulldogs’ offense rallied for 22 hits across both games.
“We weren’t getting ourselves out,” said head coach Tony Baldwin. “Forcing them to throw strikes enabled us to be more aggressive with the bat.”
Georgia started the day with an 8-1 victory over Boston. The Bulldogs’ offense began scoring early after a bases-loaded walk to junior Sydney Kuma plated senior Savana Sikes from third base. However after what seemed to be the start of a big inning for Georgia, the Terriers escaped the frame with just the one run allowed.
After a scoreless top of the second from Boston, Georgia added two runs to their lead. A walk by sophomore Aniyah Black got the inning started for the Bulldogs. A bunt by fellow sophomore Ellie Armistead caused Boston’s defense to break down with a throwing error by the Terrier’s first baseman. Both Black and Armistead advanced and scored.
The Terriers clawed one run back in the top of the third after Caitlin Coker hit an RBI single through the right side to make the score 3-1. Georgia’s freshman pitcher Kylie Macy then bounced-back by forcing a flyout to center field and a pop-up to first base to end the inning.
After scoring three runs in the first two innings, Georgia’s offense went cold. Seven Bulldog batters were stranded on base and Georgia struggled to capitalize on the opportunities handed to them by the opposition.
But a lead-off home run from Kuma to begin the bottom of the fifth inning sparked the Bulldogs to pull away. The Georgia bats were alive once again, as four additional hits including a three-run bomb from junior Sara Mosley, swelled the Bulldogs’ lead to 8-1.
Mosley has been a key part of Georgia’s offensive success so far this year. With three home runs and 13 RBI’s through ten games, it appears Mosley could surpass her totals of six home runs and 27 RBI’s from last season.
“She’s a really good competitor, and she’s got great hand-eye coordination at the plate,” Baldwin said of the junior. “She’s in a really good head space and I think she feels good about herself. When she does that, she’s a very good player.”
Sophomore Britton Rogers closed out the remaining four innings where she totaled five strikeouts and only 2 hits in her effort to seal the 8-1 victory.
Georgia’s second game against Purdue was equally as explosive, as they routed the Boilermakers 13-1 in five innings.
A Sikes double with no outs got the Georgia bats started in the bottom of the first. Sophomore Sydney Chambley laid down a sacrifice bunt in an attempt to advance Sikes to second but a throwing error to first base allowed Sikes to score and Chambley to advance to second.
Mosley then lined a single into right field that drove in Chambley and made the score 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, Georgia once again began with a bang.
Armistead laced a line drive off of the center field wall that resulted in a lead-off triple. The Georgia shortstop was then driven by senior CJ Landrum who singled through the right side. After a Landrum stolen base and a sacrifice bunt, Chambley singled to left which scored Landrum, giving Georgia a 4-0 advantage in the game’s second frame.
The bottom of the third inning further solidified Georgia’s scoring dominance.
Georgia scored six earned-runs in the inning which positioned the Bulldogs to mercy-rule the Boilermakers. A Jaiden Fields walk, a double by Black and another walk from Payden Bordeau, set Armistead up with a bases-loaded at-bat.
She did not disappoint, and singled to left field for a two-run single. The Bulldogs continued to add on in the inning, hitting two run-scoring singles and a double that made the score 10-0.
Georgia’s impressive offensive performance was capped off with a Bordeau three-run homerun to finish the game 13-1.
Both of these impressive offensive displays were backed by dominant pitching performances from Macy, Rogers and freshman Rebecca Muh. Together, they allowed just six hits and two earned runs across 12 innings of work. The three pitchers also combined for 17 total strikeouts.
“[Scoring runs] gives us flexibility to continue to grow in the circle,” Baldwin said. “We have some talent, but we also have some inexperience there, so they’re having to learn how to manage a game.”
Georgia finishes the Red and Black Showcase with Sunday’s rematch against Purdue. First pitch is set for 1 p.m at Jack Turner Stadium.