After a rain delay pushed the start of the 2020 season back one day, No. 16 Georgia softball’s offense came out swinging to start the season with a 11-1 win in five innings over the Howard Bison.
Howard got on the board first with an error and passed ball that gave it a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Bulldogs’ offense responded with 11 runs of their own capped off with a six-run third inning.
Lacey Fincher and Jordan Doggett led the way for Georgia with three RBIs apiece. Fincher recorded two of her RBIs on a double in the third inning while scoring two runs of her own. Doggett kept the offense going with a bases-clearing triple for her only hit of the day.
Justice Milz’s fielders choice and this two-run RBI double from Lacey Fincher makes it 8-1 Georgia. Bulldogs still up to bat with runners on first and second with two outs. pic.twitter.com/5S37WLb5Dh— Drew Hubbard (@drewthubbard) February 7, 2020
Sydney Kuma earned two RBIs in her debut at Jack Turner Stadium as a Bulldog.
In the circle, Georgia sent all three senior pitchers in the game and held Howard’s offense to only one hit and no earned runs. Mary Wilson Avant started the game and recorded six strikeouts in just three innings of work.
Alley Cutting and Amanda Ablan both threw one inning apiece to secure the first win of the season. Cutting struck out the side in her lone inning on the mound.
Georgia continues its opening weekend in game two of the Red and Black Classic against Kent State to end the first day of the 2020 season.
