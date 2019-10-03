The Georgia and Tennessee football programs are blurred together, whether fans like it or not.
Half of the Volunteers’ coaching staff has spent time in Athens, and some of Kirby Smart’s key assistants, including offensive line coach Sam Pittman, used to sport Tennessee orange. But Smart and his current batch of players don’t think any of that familiarity will matter once Saturday arrives.
“There’s no secrets,” Smart said. “I mean we know what they do, they know what we do. But that’s the case every week. That’s what the tape is for. There’s a lot of familiarity there, and at the end of the day, the players have to go out and execute.”
Last season, Jim Chaney ran Georgia’s offense. Now, he’s back for a second stint in Knoxville armed with some knowledge as to how the Bulldogs operate.
“I’m sure coach Chaney will probably try to mess with our defense a little, try to scheme a little,” inside linebacker Tae Crowder said. “We’re just going to stick with what we know.”
Sophomore offensive lineman Cade Mays is a Knoxville, Tennessee, native, and graduate transfer tight end Eli Wolf spent his first four years at Tennessee.
Connections aside, the stats say Saturday should be a Bulldog blowout. However, Tennessee has a sneaky competent defense. The Vols have recovered three fumbles and six interceptions. Tennessee is also second in the SEC in passing defense, allowing just 190 yards per game.
The problem is that Tennessee’s offense hasn’t provided any help, losing three fumbles and throwing five interceptions. Redshirt senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings is Tennessee’s primary glimmer of hope on its offense.
In 2016, Jennings hauled in a desperation pass as time expired to give Tennessee a 34-31 win. He has continued to produce since then and is the Vols’ leading receiver in 2019 with 281 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s one of the most physical players, competitive players [with] competitive toughness that I’ve ever seen,” Smart said. “He repeatedly blocks people. He plays physical at the point of attack. He goes up and attacks the ball.”
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Smart are both former assistants under Nick Saban. But Smart’s program has shined, while Pruitt’s has stalled. Still, no one in Athens is taking Tennessee, which has a 1-3 record, for granted.
“They’re an SEC East opponent, they’re SEC caliber,” quarterback Jake Fromm said. “They have a lot of talent on their team … They’re a good football program, and I’m going to expect that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.