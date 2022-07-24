Fernando Rodriguez was hired Thursday night as the new assistant coach for the women's swimming and diving team.
Women's Swimming and Diving head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno was ecstatic about the hire and cannot wait to get to work with coach Rodriguez.
"I am thrilled to welcome Fernando to our program as our assistant coach," said Moreno. "With his wealth of coaching experience, he is a perfect addition to our staff, and I am excited to share the pool deck."
Prior to being hired at the University of Georgia, he spent eight years at Kenyon College. During his time there, athletes performed exceptionally well in and out of the water.
As for the team accolades for the women's and men's teams, he led them to five conference championships, five second-place finishes and two NCAA Division III Championships. Individually, they racked up four CSCAA Swimmer of the Year honorees, 20 NCAA records and 16 NCAA individual champions.
In the classrooms, multiple swimmers excelled. They earned 17 NCAA postgraduate scholarships and four finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year.
Along with spending the majority of his time coaching at Kenyon College, he spent time at Richmond, Colgate, Wabash College and more. Now, as he returns to Georgia as a coach, he is ready to start off strong.
"The women at Georgia have long set the standard of excellence in the sport, and I cannot wait to join them in moving into the future. I have thoroughly enjoyed my conversations with Stefanie and am excited about her vision," Rodriguez said. "Stefanie's understanding of what it takes to be an elite athlete and her love of Georgia, together with her kindness and dedication to her team make her the perfect person to lead the Georgia women into this new era."