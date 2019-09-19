Cade Mays has experienced the Georgia-Notre Dame game before — in his dreams. And he’s not alone. Recruits from across the country will be paying attention.
“It’s what every high school kid dreams of,” said Mays, a sophomore offensive lineman at Georgia. “To be able to go to a school and be able to play in front of millions of people on TV and [nearly] 100,000 people in person. To be able to run under those lights and just know that everyone is watching y’all and all that stuff is insane.”
Saturday’s game will serve as a recruiting tool for both programs.
There’s no doubt that playing the Fighting Irish does more for the Bulldogs than steamrolling past Murray State or Arkansas State. A game like this one is also beneficial for Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.
“We’ve got to battle [for recruits] all over the country,” Kelly said in a teleconference on Sept. 15. “Whether it’s against Georgia or USC on the West Coast or Penn State in Pittsburgh or Miami down in Florida. It’s just the nature of it.”
Head coach Kirby Smart said Georgia and Notre Dame cross paths while pursuing two or three recruits per year. In 2018, Notre Dame went after Zamir White and Kearis Jackson, who both ended up with the Bulldogs. This year, the Fighting Irish have six players from Georgia on their roster, including five from metro Atlanta.
Five-star linebacker Noah Sewell, five-star tight end Darnell Washington, four-star tight end Theo Johnson and four-star all purpose back E.J. Smith will all make their official visits on Saturday, according to 247Sports. Dozens of Georgia commits and other recruits will also be at the game.
High school recruits understand the game’s magnitude, but Georgia safety J.R. Reed knows this is the norm.
“You don’t even have to look at the schedule,” Reed said. “You can close your eyes and just tell somebody, ‘We’re going to play four or five top five, top 10 games. So be ready.’”
Saturday will affect not only the outcome of this season but could also give Smart a foothold in the future. Graduate transfer Eli Wolf played in Athens twice as a tight end at Tennessee. Like Reed, he realized that the big stage is nothing new for Georgia.
“Georgia plays in games like this all the time,” Wolf said. “I think any recruit that comes to this game is going to realize how special moments like this are.”
