In the final game of the regular season, Georgia defeated its in-state rival Georgia Tech to finish an undefeated regular season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Regular season perfection
With the win over Georgia Tech, Georgia finished a perfect regular season heading into the SEC Championship against Alabama on Dec. 4 in Atlanta.
The last time Georgia had 12-0 record was 1980, when Bulldogs went on to win the national championship. They defeated Notre Dame 17-10 to win the program’s most recent national championship.
The Bulldogs were led through the regular season with the nation’s best defense, allowing an average of 236 yards per game ahead of the final game against Georgia Tech. Georgia’s defense allowed 171 yards against the Yellow Jackets.
On offense, Georgia faced injuries throughout the lineup, but proved to be one of the highest scoring units in the country. The Bulldogs averaged 40.3 points per game, good enough for seventh in the nation and second in the SEC behind Alabama.
Georgia will begin its postseason next week against No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship looking to clinch the No. 1 overall seed heading into the College Football Playoff starting on Dec. 31.
Bowers breaks through
In his first edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate, freshman tight end Brock Bowers led the Bulldogs in receiving yards. He finished with 100 yards on three receptions.
The largest scoring play of the game came from freshman tight end Brock Bowers who was on the receiving end of a 77-yard touchdown pass in the first half. That was his first of two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets, tied for the most of his first year.
His second touchdown of the game came on Georgia’s opening drive of the second half. Bowers caught a 9-yard pass from Stetson Bennett to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 31-0.
Bowers came into the game against Georgia Tech leading the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 552 yards and eight touchdowns.
Defense dominates
For the third time this season, Georgia’s defense shut out its opponent. The Bulldogs’ other two times were against conference opponents Arkansas and Vanderbilt. In those three games, Georgia outscored its opponents a combined 144-0 .
It was the second consecutive week the Yellow Jackets were shut out after losing to No. 6 Notre Dame 55-0.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean led Georgia’s defense with six total tackles and 0.5 sacks, making him tied for the team leader in sacks with Adam Anderson. Both Dean and Anderson finished the regular season with five sacks.
While the Bulldogs kept Georgia Tech off the scoreboard, they did not earn any turnovers. Georgia’s defense ranks third in the SEC with 12 interceptions and eigth in the conference with four fumble recoveries.