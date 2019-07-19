Georgia not looking ahead to Alabama
After facing off in the postseason over the past two seasons, many are already predicting a third meeting between the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide come the holiday bowl season.
“Right now we’re not really focused on them,” UGA offensive lineman Andrew Thomas said. “We’re focused on the opponents we have on the schedule right now. And if we take care of business, if we see them, then we’ll get ready for them.”
Despite not looking ahead, the Bulldogs found no problem with looking back at their losses to Alabama and other opponents from last season and using them as motivation
“It’s easy [to stay motivated],” head coach Kirby Smart said. “You turn it on and see. It’s more than the fourth quarter. It is the performance against Texas which we’re not proud of. We have to grow and get better. There’s learning experiences all across the board.”
Buzz about Zamir White’s progress
In the 2018 preseason, running back Zamir White suffered a torn ACL just after recovering from a torn ACL in his other knee. After nearly a year, White is back working out with the team and Smart was eager about his on-schedule return.
“We are excited about where he is,” Smart said. “I am thrilled at how hard he works and the things he’s been able to do, so our expectation is that he comes out and competes every day and earns some playing time.”
J.R. Reed nearly declared for the NFL
After the conclusion of the 2018 season, four juniors on the Georgia offense decided to forgo their senior season and enter the NFL Draft. On defense, junior safety J.R. Reed was left with a decision of his own. After deliberation with his family and Smart, Reed decided to return to the Bulldogs despite being a surefire draft pick.
“I was pretty close,” Reed said. “I thought it over with my family and talked to Coach Smart. I think I made the right decision by coming back.”
Reed also mentioned his aspirations and the unfinished business that needed taking care of in Athens. We’ll see if he achieves those in his final year.
Bulldogs will treat week one matchup with Vanderbilt no different
Despite usually playing less notable opponents like Austin Peay in 2018 and Appalachian State in 2017 in previous week one matchups, Georgia is approaching this year’s matchup with Vanderbilt the same as it would with any other team.
“I don’t think you ever take any opponent for granted regardless whether it’s conference or not,” Smart said. “That’s our focus. We work on ourselves in camp, but there comes a point where you got to turn your attention to the opponent.”
Smart said Vanderbilt is a well-coached team under head coach Derek Mason.
“I have tremendous respect for those guys and the job they do, and our guys will be focused on that game,” Smart said.
