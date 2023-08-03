The University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is in the midst of his third year in the role, having taken the job in January 2021. Since then, Brooks has had the responsibility of filling several head coaching vacancies. Last season, Brooks hired head coaches Caryl Smith Gilbert to coach track and field and Tony Baldwin, who replaced long time softball head coach Lu Harris-Champer. For the 2022-2023 season, Brooks hired six total head coaches in four different sports. The incoming coaches are listed below:
Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, women’s basketball:
Under new head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, or as she’s known affectionately, “Coach ABE,” the Georgia women’s basketball team finished the regular season with a 20-10 record before losing to the eventual national champion LSU in the second round of the SEC tournament. Georgia qualified for the NCAA tournament where the team defeated Florida State in the first round before bowing out in the second round, this time to NCAA tournament runner-ups Iowa.
The highlight of the Bulldogs’ season came when they went 7-2 in the final nine games of the regular season, with their only two losses coming on the road to top three ranked teams in LSU and South Carolina. This stretch included a five-game conference winning streak — their best in six seasons. The Bulldogs hounded opponents on defense all year, leading the SEC in steals per game with 10.4.
— Bo Underwood
Mike White, men’s basketball:
The Georgia men’s basketball team finished with a 16-16 overall record and went 6-12 in the SEC during head coach Mike White’s first season at the helm. White’s debut season did not blow anyone away, nor cause much concern about his future. White inherited a 6-26 team that finished dead last in the SEC and won a single conference game. Despite the situation, White brought several valuable transfers in and helped the team add 10 wins to its total from the year before.
White’s first season had its highs, including stellar home wins against Kentucky and Auburn but featured many lows, including a six-game losing streak to end the year alongside another first round exit in the SEC tournament. White’s ability to take a program in turmoil with many first year additions to the team and show improvement in the win column bodes well for the future of the program. White has added multiple solid recruits in his first full recruiting cycle and has the program moving in the right direction.
— Jacob Stewart
Keidane McAlpine, soccer:
Keidane McAlpine was hired in December 2021 and tasked with turning the Georgia soccer team around after several middling seasons. However, McAlpine is no stranger to success. The former Pac-12 coach of the year won a national championship with the University of Southern California in 2016. In his time with USC, he amassed a total record of 116-32-20. However, McAlpine elected to return much closer to home — being a Huntsville, Alabama native — and found immediate success.
While there were plenty of ups and downs, the team finished 13-6-3 — its best record since 2011. McAlpine helped the team advance for the first time in the SEC tournament since 2014 and reach the semifinals for the first time since 2010. He also coached the team to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014 and advanced in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. After such a strong season, time will tell if McAlpine can improve even further in year two.
— Owen Warden
Neil Versfeld, men’s swim & dive:
It is a near impossible task to replace the legendary work of former Georgia swimming and diving head coach Jack Bauerle, but what Neil Versfeld did in year one as head coach of the men’s team is worth the credit. He utilized the talent remaining on the team from Bauerle’s time, and even got surprising results out of others. He had six swimmers who earned All-SEC honors, two podium finishes at the NCAA Championships and a record-breaking relay team.
The Bulldogs had an up and down year results-wise. They had a shocking dual meet win over Florida in October, but finished fifth at SEC Championships and 12th at the NCAA Championships. Those results were a bit lower than in years past, but Versfeld and the Bulldogs held their own this season. It will be interesting to see if Versfeld can repeat or improve on this success with another next season.
— Michael Doti
Stefanie Williams Moreno, women’s swim & dive:
Stefanie Williams Moreno, like Versfeld, is one of Georgia’s most successful swimmers of all time. Alongside Versfeld, Williams Moreno stepped into a head coach role for the first time. Additionally, this was the first season the swim and dive program was split by gender. Despite many new and unique challenges, Williams Moreno displayed a drive for victory throughout the season. She brought her best attitude to practice and meets to enhance her swimmers’ experience, which for her was of the utmost importance. She carried herself selflessly as she faced a season of adjustments, working to build a strong culture and foundation for the team.
Williams Moreno led her girls to a 16th place finish at the NCAA Championships and helped her swimmers achieve their own personal accomplishments. By the end of the season, several swimmers had set new personal best times, B-cut times and earned all-SEC honors. While not a perfect season, Williams Moreno appears to be on the right path to building a legacy at Georgia.
— Ana Escamilla
Patrick Henner, cross country:
Head coach Patrick Henner was a new addition to Georgia’s cross country team after spending the previous two seasons with Arizona State. However, he has ties to Smith Gilbert — the current director of men’s and women’s track — who coached along with Henner for three years at USC.
The cross country team performed well but was not among the nation’s best teams this past season. While the Bulldogs were still working the kinks out from the addition of a new head coach, they have plenty of room for improvement in year two. This next offseason, Henner will have the chance to recruit new runners along with another chance to train the current athletes into a position to succeed and rise to the top in the SEC.
— Samuel Higgs
Looking ahead:
Recently, legendary women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace announced his retirement. In steps another new head coach, former Georgia associate head coach Drake Bernstein.
Additionally, long-time head baseball coach Scott Stricklin was dismissed from the program. Former LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson will now take over for Stricklin.