Sahvir Wheeler brought the ball up the floor with just less than five seconds left in double overtime against Southern Methodist on Jan. 20. The score was 85-85, and it was the freshman’s 10th regular season game of his career.
Despite his youth, Wheeler drove the ball confidently from the top of the key with his left hand. He navigated through two defenders and made a game-winning layup under the basket. The Bulldogs won 87-85.
Head coach Tom Crean knew after that game — without question — that Wheeler exuded confidence. He first noticed Wheeler’s confidence and leadership abilities before the SMU game.
“First time he was on the court in Stegeman, I think everybody started to see it from there,” Crean said. “I would say from the very first game that he played in this building that it was like that.”
The comfort, ease and confidence that Wheeler has demonstrated while stepping into his role with Georgia men’s basketball comes from having previously been in a similar position. Georgia is in the second year of a rebuilding phase under Crean. Wheeler also experienced a rebuild at Houston Christian High School in Texas.
“My high school wasn’t a dynasty,” Wheeler said. “[Ever since] I left, it is a dynasty.”
Late season success
During his freshman year at Houston Christian, Wheeler helped his team play its best basketball toward the end of the year. The Mustangs made the quarterfinals of the Southwest Preparatory Conference champonship after going 18-16 the year before.
Prior to making a run to the quarterfinals, Wheeler recalled struggling to win games and figure out team roles, just as Georgia has.
Wheeler called the challenges “bumps and bruises” and said there is no way to go through the rebuilding process without them.
“Everything is not going to be a picture-perfect day,” Wheeler said. “The most of it is seizing the day, getting the best out of the day, perfecting each day.”
In Wheeler’s sophomore year, the Mustangs took another trip to the quarterfinals. In his junior and senior year, they broke through, winning two SPC championships.
As his freshman season at Georgia winds down, Wheeler feels the Bulldogs are playing their best basketball as the postseason approaches, just like Houston Christian did.
As of press time, the Bulldogs are 15-14 (5-11 SEC) in the 2019-20 season, but they have won three of their last four games. They are 12th in SEC standings, ranked above only Ole Miss (5-11 SEC) and Vanderbilt (2-15 SEC), as of press time.
“We’re starting to win some games a little bit. Guys are starting to play well together,” Wheeler said. “Those are all great signs of building.”
Wheeler draws other parallels between Crean and his high school head coach, Ron Crandall. He said both men are dedicated to building their programs, as well as their players as individuals.
Teddy Wheeler, Sahvir Wheeler’s father, sees the ability of both Crean and Crandall to instill confidence in his son as important. To Teddy Wheeler, it is about more than just basketball. He entrusted them to help mature his son into the person he is today.
“I was really particular about who I wanted to be … his head coach,” Teddy Wheeler said. “A huge part of kids’ development is who coaches them.”
Teddy Wheeler said the ability to cultivate confidence in his players is something he admires about Crean, and it’s one of the ways in which Crean reminds him of Crandall.
Crean does this by encouraging Sahvir Wheeler verbally and by being a steady presence in game situations that get hectic.
Wheeler said Crean’s simple words, such as “Hey, you’re getting better,” go a long way in making him feel encouraged.
In games, Crean maintains an upbeat, positive personality that keeps Wheeler and the rest of the team motivated when other teams go on runs against them.
“He’s always empowering guys,” Wheeler said. “That’s a big word … I always like my coaches to be like they’re empowering.”
A culture of confidence
Crean and his staff’s ability to develop players was a selling point for Wheeler when he chose to come to Georgia. Moving over 800 miles from Houston to Athens was not in Wheeler’s college plans until spring 2019. He was first committed to Texas A&M but obtained a release from the program after the firing of head coach Billy Kennedy.
Wheeler had a close relationship with former Georgia assistant coach Ameer Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim recruited Wheeler at Texas A&M before he coached at Georgia.
While he was on Crean’s staff, Adbur-Rahim thought the opportunities Georgia could offer would be a good fit for Wheeler.
Abdur-Rahim’s instincts were right. Wheeler liked the city of Athens, the Georgia men’s basketball program and the Terry College of Business.
After the 2018-19 season, Abdur-Rahim accepted the head coaching position at Kennesaw State. He advised Wheeler to commit to Georgia, even though Abdur-Rahim would no longer be on Crean’s staff.
Wheeler stuck with the Bulldogs — and with Crean.
“You can’t turn down the opportunity to play under a guy like coach Crean,” Wheeler said. “What he does with his players, the trust that he empowers you with, the freedom he lets you have … that’s something that I was drawn to.”
In his first year as a Bulldog, Wheeler has grown and developed in the same way that Georgia has. Crean holds him accountable to continually improve his leadership skills. Both Wheeler and his father recognize the growth he has experienced over the last year under Crean.
“I definitely feel like I am growing just on a leadership aspect,” Wheeler said. “Just constantly getting better every day … It’s a learning process, and every day, coach Crean is giving me tips and ideas on how to become a better leader.”
Crean has experience of his own with rebuilding basketball programs. In his tenure as head coach at both Marquette (1999-2008) and Indiana (2008-2017), Crean led his players through rebuilding phases.
Crean and Wheeler share this experience, though Crean’s is more in-depth. As a coach-player duo, they are equipped to continue shaping the Georgia men’s basketball program in the coming years.
“[Crean]’s done this before. He’s built a program, and I think him letting me come here and helping him be a part of that is a big thing,” Wheeler said. “I think we can build this program. It doesn’t happen overnight.”
