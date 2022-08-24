First-year Georgia soccer head coach Keidane McAlpine spoke to the Red & Black about building a strong team culture as well as goals for his first season at the helm of the program.
McAlpine spent the past eight years as the head coach for the Southern California Trojans women's soccer team. In that span, McAlpine was named 2021 PAC 12 coach of the year, made the playoffs every year and earned a record of 13-2-7 in the postseason.
“First and foremost a winning culture,” McAlpine said. “We want to play good football (soccer). We want to be a good team. But, we want this to be an environment where these women enjoy being here.”
McAlpine said he wants his players to be successful off the field as well as on it.
“We also want to be a place where they can achieve their academic and athletic goals here,” McAlpine said. “So as they move forward in life, they can be successful.”
As a coach in a new environment, it can be helpful to have experienced players help set the tone for the team. Georgia has four graduate players in forwards Dani Murguia and Ruby Hellstrom, midfielder Abby Boyan and defender Cecily Stoute.
“Well, you gotta get by and you got to create some trust, right? And for those players who open their arms and are willing to accept the new coach's new styles, and a new way of doing things with a group that you didn't recruit, we're doing some things that are drastically different from what they've done before,” Mcalpine said. “It just sets the foundation precedent for all the others to just ride the wave with us and so it's been phenomenal to have them on board and for them to give us as much as they have.”
Last year, Georgia posted its best record in the past five years, going 11-5-3, but they failed to advance past the first round in the SEC tournament. McAlpine’s hiring is an attempt by Athletic Director Josh Brooks to help the soccer team reach new heights. McAlpine said one of his goals for the team is to reach the NCAA tournament.
“Well, for the seniors that haven't been to the NCAA, the perfect season is to get them there,” McAlpine said. “That's the ground floor goal for us. They've worked too hard and given too much in this program for us not to have that be the first go on the list. And if we do that, and we've had a successful season, along the way, we can kind of grow a little bit and get our feet on the ground and have some experiences together and let them understand who we are as a staff and kind of build some foundational things great.”