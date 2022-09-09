This Saturday, the Georgia football team welcomes another Bulldog squad as Samford visits Athens for the third time in history.
Both teams are fresh off of season-opening wins. Georgia demolished No. 11 Oregon 49-3, and Samford defeated Kennesaw State, the ASUN’s No. 6 team and the 2021 Big South Champions, 27-17. The last time Georgia and Samford suited up against each other was back in 2017 when then-No. 13 Georgia defeated Samford 42-17.
Georgia is heavily favored in this game and may have the opportunity to use some of its younger weapons. Here are some faces you should know ahead of this weekend’s game.
#24 Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks
Georgia will likely continue to utilize freshman defensive back Malaki Starks, a 2022 five-star signee who isn’t yet fully developed. Nonetheless, he made a significant impact in his first career start against the Ducks. He led the Bulldog defense with eight tackles and had a huge first-quarter interception. Starks appears to be in position to earn a consistent role as a freshman.
#10 Samford quarterback Michael Hiers
The Northwest Mississippi Community College transfer made his Samford debut last Saturday when the team faced Kennesaw State at Seibert Stadium. With 18 of 24 passes completed for 289 yards and four touchdowns, Hiers’ performance earned him the title of offensive player of the week in the Southern Conference. Hiers and the Samford offense had a strong start to the season and will hope to build on that in a tough matchup with the Georgia defense.
#22 Georgia running back Branson Robinson
Georgia may look to lean on the run game in this weekend’s matchup after favoring the pass against Oregon. Branson Robinson, a freshman running back who was formerly rated as the No. 1 running back in the nation by Rivals.com, saw little play in his first career game last week, carrying the ball twice for 13 yards in the fourth quarter. Robinson, who according to running backs coach Dell McGee is “built like a brick,” might very well play a significant role in the Bulldog offense in the near future.
#84 Samford wide receiver Kendall Watson
Watson caught nine passes for a career-high 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ opening-game victory against the Owls. The first of those scores tied the game at 7-7 with a little over nine minutes remaining in the first half. In the fourth quarter, Hiers connected with Watson once more for a 6-yard touchdown to seal Samford’s 27-17 victory. The offense will look to continue to feature Watson and fellow wide receiver Chandler Smith, who also had a pair of touchdowns last week.
#15 Georgia quarterback Carson Beck
Expect to see backup sophomore quarterback Carson Beck filling in at some point in the game. Beck saw action during the season opener versus Oregon after Bennett completed his final touchdown pass of the game to AD Mitchell, putting the team ahead 42-3. Beck completed 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown to running back Kendall Milton.