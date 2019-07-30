After landing a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Chad Lindberg on Sunday night, Georgia football added 2020 five-star running back Kendall Milton on Monday, July 29.
Committed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rqp7xiCINy— Kendall Milton (@therealkmilt) July 30, 2019
Milton chose Georgia over Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. He is part of a 2020 recruiting class that is ranked fifth in the nation and third in the SEC, according to 247Sports.
In his junior campaign, Milton ran for 1,337 yards and 27 rushing TDs while also catching seven TDs on 71 yards receiving. The rising senior is tracking as a larger running back with a blend of speed and power that should translate to both college and eventually the NFL.
The 6-foot-2, 220 pounder from Clovis, California, is the 21st ranked player in the nation, good for the third highest recruit from California and fourth highest running back in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.