Five former Bulldogs finished in the top 25 at the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
Brendon Todd was the only Bulldog in the top 10 this weekend, tying for eighth place. Todd finished 1-over-par, and 5 strokes back from the winner, John Rahm. Todd’s slow start on the first day saw him finish 3-over-par. After battling back, Todd completed his fourth top-10 finish this season.
Brian Harman only shot two strokes worse than Todd, but finished tied for 12th. His first and last rounds cost him, shooting a combined seven-over-pr on those two days. Two early bogeys on the back nine stopped Harman from making any progress on the final day.
Bubba Watson hit 2-over-par on the first and last day, and filled them in with two even rounds. He tied for 16th, and forced himself into two-putts on most of the greens he bogeyed.
Russell Henley and Kevin Kisner both tied for 25th with 6-over-par. Between the two of them, Henley was the only one to shoot a round under par. He shot 1-under-par on the second day. Kisner, like Watson, shot par on the second and third day. Kisner collapsed on the final day, shooting a double bogey on the fifth hole, and bogeying four times on the back nine.
Harris English was the former Georgia golfer with the worst finish, tying for 40th at eight-over-par.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.