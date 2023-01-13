Olympic gymnastics is among the most popular sports in the summer games, and at UGA, gymnastics is one of the most attended sports on campus. Despite that, many fans are unfamiliar with how the sport’s scoring process actually works. Gymnasts are scored based on their routine’s execution, technique, and for women’s gymnastics, artistry. The two formal criteria used to score a routine are called the difficulty score and the execution score.
The current system for gymnasts combines their scores from both the difficulty score and execution score. When crediting points towards difficulty, the judges take into account the specified number of skills used in a routine. Connection values are also applied when a skill is successfully executed. The last aspect when scoring both men’s and women's gymnastics is the basic categories of skills or elements that must be included into a routine.
Every gymnast begins the meet with a score of 10. Points are then deducted based on errors that they make in their routine. There are dozens of different infractions. The most severe deduction comes when a gymnast falls, where up to 1.00 points can be deducted from their total score. Other common infractions like bent legs, wobbling on the beam or poor positioning can lead to infractions of 0.1 point and up to 0.5 points. With the adoption of the difficulty score and execution score model in 2006, it is now possible to get a score higher than a “perfect 10” for certain events.
Difficulty score is calculated by a formula that assigns a rating to a move based on how complicated it is on a technical level. For most elite gymnasts, this score will usually fall within the range of 5 and 6 points.
Simone Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time, has fallen victim to the revamped scoring process that takes place in gymnastics. Biles completed difficult maneuvers throughout her career, four of which have been named after her, that not many other gymnasts can accomplish. This causes controversy in the gymnastics community, as Biles is not receiving adequate scoring under the difficulty score criteria, being that she is the only one capable of successfully executing the maneuvers.
The Georgia women’s gymnastics team is currently 2-1 after competing in the Super 16, the largest collegiate women’s gymnastics invitational. The tournament opened up the Gym Dawgs’ 2023 season, as the team defeated Oregon State and Rutgers 195.950-195.450 and 195.950-194.700 respectively. The team fell to Stanford 196.175-195.950.
The Bulldogs will travel to Columbia for their fourth meet, facing the Missouri Tigers on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.