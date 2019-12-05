Richard LeCounte didn’t need gymnastics classes to learn how to do a backflip. He taught himself.
His father, Richard LeCounte II, bought a trampoline for his son when was about 6 years old so he could burn off some of his energy. LeCounte spent hours on that trampoline in the backyard of his Riceboro, Georgia, home.
“It took a couple of falls for me to learn,” LeCounte said. “Some people might have stopped, but I trust myself. You have to be able to trust yourself to do things like that.”
Now a junior safety for the Georgia football team, LeCounte saves his backflips for celebrations after big games such as the 2018 Rose Bowl and Georgia’s win over Florida on Nov. 2. But things haven’t always been as high-flying for LeCounte.
With Dominick Sanders and J.R. Reed above him on the depth chart in 2017, the former 5-star safety started only one game his freshman year. Head coach Kirby Smart repeatedly called him a “rat trap” player, which he defined on Aug. 17 as being someone who does “what they want to do instead of what they’re supposed to do.”
LeCounte is now the third-leading tackler and a major contributor on a defense that has carried the Bulldogs to their third consecutive SEC championship game appearance.
“The thing you know about Richard is he loves football,” Smart said. “There are very few days out there that he does not give you his best, that he does not just enjoy it and love the game. The difference in Richard [between] now and then is he’s bought in more to the understanding of what [he has] to do within this system.”
Growing up fast
LeCounte’s dad coached his flag football and basketball games growing up. Dealing with his son’s energy was always a challenge.
“To get him to calm down, I would have to make him sit out the game,” LeCounte II said. “I knew that would hurt him more than anything in the world, not being able to compete.”
The youngest of six kids, LeCounte usually had someone at home to play around with. He and his older sister Krystal liked to wrestle, LeCounte II said.
“It used to frustrate him because he couldn’t beat her or pin her or anything like that when he was growing up,” LeCounte II said. “At the age of 13, Richard realized that he could really challenge his sister.”
It was rare for LeCounte not to succeed athletically. LeCounte II said his son could ride a bike without training wheels when he was 3 years old. By the time he was 9 years old, LeCounte graduated from flag to tackle football. At 12 years old, he led his Youth Basketball of America team to a national championship over a team from Puerto Rico.
His talent and personality made an impression with Liberty County head football coach Kirk Warner, who met LeCounte and his dad through a mutual friend.
“Even when I followed him in the rec league, you could tell who Richard was,” Warner said. “People gravitated to him. He had that charisma about him at a very young age. He’s taken it into college with him also.”
‘It wasn’t hard to see he was different’
As a sophomore at Liberty County High School, LeCounte narrowed his focus to two sports: football and basketball. He quit baseball after eighth grade because he thought it was too boring and stopped competing in track and field after freshman year.
But then LeCounte was invited back for one more meet. He loved the high jump, so the track and field coach told him to give it another try.
LeCounte cleared 6 feet, 4 inches — tied for second in school history.
“And he wasn’t in track shorts or anything,” LeCounte II said. “He was in his school uniform.”
LeCounte couldn’t stop winning. He helped Liberty County win a boys’ basketball state championship over two-time defending champion Jonesboro. He scored 20 points in the 58-52 win and played defense against future Florida State guard and McDonald’s All-American M.J. Walker.
Naturally, LeCounte did a backflip in celebration.
5-star safety, backflip extraordinaire & UGA-commit Richard LeCounte helps lead Liberty County to the 4A title 58-52 pic.twitter.com/42AlK4K7QY— Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) March 4, 2016
On the football field, he didn’t limit himself to one position. LeCounte recorded 10 tackles on defense and 83 receiving yards on offense in a win over Pierce County to win the region championship in 2016.
He played some quarterback too. According to MaxPreps, he finished his career with 750 passing yards, 1,683 receiving yards, 1,450 rushing yards and 399 tackles.
The scholarship offers poured in. He caught Ohio State’s eye, which watched a Liberty County game to scout LeCounte’s friend and current Miami Dolphins' player Raekwon McMillan. The Buckeyes offered him a scholarship not long after.
“It wasn’t hard to see that he was different in those games,” Lecounte II said. “He was making plays on offense and defense and special teams. He never came off the field.”
Pushing LeCounte’s buttons
Big-time college football can be a rude awakening. LeCounte was one of the three 5-star Georgia signees in the class of 2017, which also included four-star prospects like Andrew Thomas, Jake Fromm and Monty Rice.
For the first time in his life, LeCounte was living somewhere beside Riceboro, which has an estimated population of 768, according to the U.S. Census.
LeCounte II and Warner, who played football at Georgia in the late 1980s, tried to prepare him. They knew that Smart didn’t mince words.
“He didn’t take it to heart at first,” LeCounte II said. “He was willing to grow and learn. That’s the stuff I told him before he went off to college. You don’t know everything. … I got him to understand that to learn anything, you’re going to have to be able to close your mouth and open your ears.”
The criticism he heard wasn’t just in person. Smart made it public knowledge.
“Sometimes it can be a psychological thing,” Warner said. “Kirby knows how to push his buttons, and evidently it’s worked because it’s made him a better player.”
At the beginning of the 2019 season, LeCounte let some of his frustration slip.
“He did tell me, ‘Dad, this is my third year. I think I’m ready. Coach shouldn’t have to coach me as hard as he’s been doing over the years because I understand the system now,’” LeCounte II said. “But I told him, ‘Hey, that’s the way your coach coaches, and you just abide by the rules and do what you’re told.’”
As the season has progressed, LeCounte has proven his worth. He still has at least one more chance to celebrate with a backflip at Georgia.
“Georgia is the underdog,” Warner said. “It’s kind of like [the basketball state championship]. Everybody thought that [Jonesboro would win]. … I have no doubt he’s going to show up for this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.