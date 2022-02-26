Florida defeated Georgia 84-72 on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are now 6-23 on the season and have lost nine straight games.
The Florida offense and Gators’ guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. were too much for the Bulldogs to handle defensively. The Athens native finished the day as Florida’s leading scorer with 27 points, his season-high, and multiple Gators had 20+ points.
“He’s a pretty good player. I workout with him, we have the same trainer so I knew he could play,” Senior Braelen Bridges said.
Florida won the tip-off and quickly knocked down a three from the wing on their opening possession. Both offenses were hot early, and neither team could find an answer on defense. Both teams had already entered double-digit scoring within the first five minutes.
“We just could not get both ends put together in a consistent way. Too many times in this game we gave up the straight-line drive,” head coach Tom Crean said. “We guard the first dribble or the initial drive, but it's that second dribble and we're just opening up. We don't do that in practice, and it's happening because we're not in the gaps as much as we need to be.”
While the Bulldogs typically aren’t a stellar three-point shooting team, they were shooting over 50% from behind the arc with just over ten minutes left to play in the first half. Despite their efficient shooting, a 9-0 run from the Gators gave Florida a nine-point lead.
After a three minute scoring drought from Georgia, they answered with a 7-0 run of their own that forced a Florida timeout. Crean’s unit went to the locker room down 41-34, with sophomore guard Kario Oquendo as their leading scorer (12).
The Gators started the second half, scoring ten unanswered points, giving them a 17 point lead. They kept a double-digit lead for seven straight minutes until a corner three from Missouri native Dalen Ridgnal cut their lead to seven.
“Yeah, we didn't have the right urgency. We had a couple of turnovers,” Crean said. “They were unaggressive, right? We lose the ball in the post, and they got some run offs. The first five to eight minutes of the second half or so, crucial.”
The Bulldogs started to find their rhythm and had made five of their last six field-goal attempts, but their defense was again costing them. The Gators held onto a significant lead the rest of the way, and Georgia could never close in on their lead.
Crean’s unit will now take on Tennessee on Tuesday and try to knock off the No. 17 team in the country. The Bulldogs are 39-34 against the Volunteers in Stegeman Coliseum and 6-4 in their last ten matchups against each other.