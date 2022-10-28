In the fierce rivalry between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators, there have been countless historical moments. The game that took place ten years ago was clearly among the best, when the former No. 10 ranked Georgia team upset No. 2 Florida 17-9 in Everbank Stadium on Oct. 27.
The win kept the Bulldogs’ national championship hopes alive as all they needed to do was capture wins against Ole Miss and Auburn–who both were struggling at the time–to clinch the SEC East and secure a spot in the conference title game.
Georgia defeated Florida 24-20 the previous season, giving the Bulldogs their first consecutive victory over the Gators since their three-game winning streak between 1987 and 1989.
The Georgia defense played exceptionally well the entire game, forcing six turnovers and preventing the Florida offense from scoring a touchdown. It was the first matchup since 1988 that the Bulldogs held the Gators from a touchdown.
Georgia running back Todd Gurley, who finished leading on the ground with 27 carries for 118 yards and one score, gave the Bulldogs an early lead in the first quarter with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell added a 45-yard touchdown pass with 7:11 left to finalize the score 17-9.
The Florida offense struggled the entire game, despite having three turnovers but only being able to convert them into field goals.
And just when Florida had an opportunity to turn the game around with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter, Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones knocked the ball out of Jordan Reed’s hands at the 5-yard line which led to cornerback Sanders Commings recovering it in the end zone–sealing the game for the Bulldogs.
Jones, who was later drafted No. 17 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft, led the Bulldog defense and finished with 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. The Alabama native had back-to-back great performances against the Gators after recording four sacks the year prior.
The Georgia Bulldogs later took on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC title game on Dec. 1, where they fell 32-28 to the Tide.
In their long-running rivalry, Georgia has a 54-44-2 advantage over Florida. Georgia and Florida will face off in TIAA Bank Stadium on Oct. 29 and after winning last year's meeting 34-7, the Bulldogs will look to extend their one-game winning streak against the Gators.