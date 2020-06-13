Florida relief pitcher Nolan Crisp announced his decision to transfer to Georgia on Thursday. After making 21 appearances, including six starts as a freshman, the rising junior didn’t play for the 16-1 Gators in 2020.
Last year, the 5-foot-9 Locust Grove native finished 4-4 with a 6.41 ERA, the highest among any Florida pitcher with more than two starts. His 21 strikeouts were matched by 21 walks across 39 1/3 innings.
Crisp will likely not be a starter for Georgia despite the possible loss of Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox, but he could fill the gap left behind by Bulldog redshirt junior Will Proctor, who is also looking for a new 2020-21 home, according to 247Sports.
Proctor was benched due to injury in 2020 but made two starts in three 2019 appearances. He went 3-0 to improve on a 26-inning freshman season in which he struck out 26 and allowed seven earned runs.
The former Gator will join a deep Bulldog bullpen next season, featuring two freshman All-American relief pitchers, Will Childers and Jonathan Cannon, and three other relievers that posted sub-three ERAs in at least eight innings of work.
