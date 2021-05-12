Foley Field will hold 100% capacity for Georgia baseball’s final home series against Ole Miss from May 20 - 22, athletic director Josh Brooks announced Wednesday.
Gates will open one hour before each game and masks or face coverings must be worn when entering and moving around the stadium. Attendance was previously held to 664 but will return to allowing 3.200 fans.
The three-game series against Ole Miss will be Georgia’s final regular competition before the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The Bulldogs next series will be on the road against Florida from May 14-16.
Georgia currently has an overall record of 28-18 and 11-13 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are 19-11 when playing at Foley Field.