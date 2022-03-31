Most people wouldn’t connect softball to football, but for Georgia softball freshman Lyndi Rae Davis, the two go hand-in-hand.
When looking at the contribution that she has made for the Bulldogs early on in her freshman season, it’s obvious that Davis has a gifted ability to play softball. As of March 29, the Georgia catcher had made 19 starts with a .333 batting average, one home run and 18 RBI’s. However, her softball skills were not the only thing that led her to Georgia.
Davis’ family has deep roots in football. Her father is the head football coach at Rabun County High School. Two of her uncles coach as well, one at the high school level and one at the collegiate level. She also has two cousins involved with Gardner Webb University’s football program, one as a coach and one as a player. She has been around football all her life.
Her grandfather, Ray Lamb, who was also a coach at the high school level for 32 years at Warrenton, Commerce and Monroe high schools spent the back half of his career working on the Georgia football team’s staff as the director of high school relations from 1993-2011.
From 1995-1998, head football coach Kirby Smart was a player with the Bulldogs. Roughly 20 years later he was able to have the privilege of playing a crucial role in Davis’ recruitment. When it came time for her to pick the college she would attend as she graduated from Calhoun High School, Smart had an influence.
“It’s not hard to see why [Kirby] is such a good recruiter,” Georgia softball head coach Tony Baldwin said. “He connected very well with [Lyndi Rae] and her family. We were involved with her before the Kirby factor came into play … but I think it absolutely helped.”
The Georgia softball coaching staff had been watching Davis play since she was in 7th grade through travel softball leagues.
Baldwin and the rest of the coaching staff identified her as a strong lefty catcher who had great levels of flexibility that has enabled her to remain at the catcher position in college. Her arm was another aspect that made her stand out.
“She has a really strong arm,” Baldwin said. “At the time her dad was a quarterbacks coach and understood throwing so it felt like there were going to be some things that translated. Obviously after the start of the year here, we are glad that she’s here.”
Prior to signing with Georgia, Davis knew that she wanted to play in the Southeastern Conference but was still deciding between several schools in the conference. Georgia was at the top of her list considering the level of success her family has had within the state.
Being from a big football family, Davis also wanted to be able to attend a school that was labeled as a “football school,” and Georgia met that requirement.
“I wanted to play at a good football school,” Davis said. “[Football] and growing up in the realm of football definitely had an impact on my decision.”
While Davis was visiting the university with her family and Baldwin, she was able to sit down with Smart and have a conversation about her recruitment to Georgia. Davis saw first hand what Georgia had to offer outside of just softball and saw the level of excellence across Georgia sports.
Since their first meeting, Smart has kept up with Davis’ development, exhibiting an interest in the success of Georgia sports beyond just the football program.
“We sat there for an hour and he just recruited and talked to me,” Davis said. “Anytime that I see Kirby he is always keeping up with me. It’s just been a cool deal knowing him.”
Davis’ relationship with the Georgia football staff goes further than just Smart. The first ever travel softball coach that she played for was Rusty Mansell, who is currently a recruiting analyst for Georgia and 247Sports — and a good friend of Smart.
“We were very thankful that [Kirby] was able to give the time that he has on numerous occasions,” Baldwin said. “He’s a Georgia guy, and it’s not hard for him to sell Georgia.”