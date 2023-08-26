The Georgia Bulldogs dominated the preseason coaches’ All-Southeastern Conference team that was announced Aug. 22. The team was tied with Alabama with a total of 14 players across both the first and second teams.
Five offensive players from Georgia cracked the first team, including Brock Bowers, who led Georgia in receiving yards in 2022. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who finished last year with 762 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, also claimed a spot. The other first-team players all came up front, with offensive linemen Tate Ratledge, Amarius Mims and Sedrick Van Pran all being named.
The first-team defense was also littered with Bulldogs as Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard claimed both safety spots. Starks was not the only sophomore to be named to the first team, with defensive lineman Mykel Williams making an appearance after a four and a half sack season in 2022. Defensive tackle Nazir Stackouse and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson rounded out the first team for Georgia.
The second-team All-SEC Bulldogs list began with running back Kendall Milton, who is set to help take over the backfield with the departure of Kenny McIntosh to the NFL. Last season, Milton totaled 592 rushing yards and made his way to the endzone eight times. The last offensive name was another big man up front in guard Xavier Truss, who made his preseason All-SEC debut after playing all 15 games last year.
On the defensive side of the ball, last year’s leading tackler, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., was the first name on the second team. He posted 76 total tackles, a sack and an interception in Georgia's dominant defense. The last Georgia player to make the All-SEC team was cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who is set to shore up the defensive backfield for Georgia yet again. In 15 games in 2022, Lassiter finished with 38 total tackles, half a sack and four passes defended.