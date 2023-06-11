The next class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame will have a lot of Georgia Bulldog representation.
On Friday, June 9, 40 inductees were announced to be joining the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame, with 22 of the inductees having played at Georgia.
This year’s group is loaded with alums. Former Bulldog quarterbacks D.J. Shockley, Quincy Carter, Ray Goff and current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo all received Hall of Fame nods. Other notable former Bulldogs include edge rusher and staff member Jarvis Jones, as well as defensive lineman Marcus Stroud.
Rounding out the list of former Georgia players in this year’s class are Adam Meadows, Anthony Flanagan, Bill Hartman, Billy Henderson, Buzy Rosenberg, Charles Grant, Charles Johnson, Rennie Curran, Guy McIntyre, Randall Godfrey, Ray Donaldson, Reggie Brown, Scott Woerner and Vernon Smith.
This group is the second class in the history of the Georgia High School Hall of Fame. The institution was created in February 2022 and its first class was announced in October of the same year. That class featured 36 inductees — 15 of whom played for Georgia, including players like Herschel Walker, Champ Bailey and Buck Belue.
The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame was founded by longtime Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer I.J. Rosenberg, who currently serves as its executive director. Between Georgia and in-state rival Georgia Tech, Rosenberg has been praiseworthy of the talent to come out of and stay in the state of Georgia.
“Put [Georgia] Tech and Georgia together, and 30 of the 40 new inductees went to those schools,” Rosenberg said. “It’s amazing how for so many years the state’s best stayed in state. You can’t say that today. I also am thrilled that every corner of the state is being represented. For years those down south have felt at times ignored and that Atlanta and the metro is treated kindlier in general when it comes to high school sports. Not here.”
The induction of this year’s class is set to take place in a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.