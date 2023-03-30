On Sunday, March 26, Malachi Toliver, a three-star offensive tackle prospect announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. He made his announcement on Twitter.
Thank you god ! Go Dawgs 🐶! @SSearels @KirbySmartUGA @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @JeremyO_Johnson @jeffsentell @BGilmer18 @JedMay_ @BrooksAustinBA @CHSHurricaneFB @MohrRecruiting @McphersonShane pic.twitter.com/SYtAXxsPUV— malachi toliver (@MalachiToliver) March 26, 2023
He made his decision to commit over several other SEC teams, including LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn. Georgia’s offer — on Feb. 1, 2023 — was his most recent offer, yet it’s one he chose.
Toliver, a Cartersville, Georgia native, is the 11th player to commit to the Bulldogs in 2024. He’s the sixth offensive player and the first offensive lineman to commit. The Bulldogs’ No. 1 class grabs another piece to grow even stronger
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman spent most of his junior year at right tackle. His efforts were a part of Cartersville High School’s run to the state semifinals. Toliver also competes in shot put and discus. As a sophomore, he posted bests of 37-4 in the shot put and 99-11 in the discus.
Toliver is ranked as the 64th-best offensive tackle and 79th-best player in Georgia in the 2024 class.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has emphasized the importance of the line of scrimmage during his tenure, and Toliver’s addition to the team would add depth to what has been a very good offensive line in recent years.