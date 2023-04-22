On April 11, NiTareon Tuggle, a wide receiver prospect from the 2024 class, committed to the University of Georgia. He made the announcement on his personal Twitter.
100% Committed ✞ #GoDawgs @KirbySmartUGA @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ThWzkKhiKm— 𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 “𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞” 𝐓𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐥𝐞 ✞ (@3reasonz__) April 11, 2023
Tuggle, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver, will play for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida next season. In his first three seasons, Tuggle played for his hometown NorthWood High School in Nappanee, Indiana.
He totaled over 1,400 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns while with the team. He also had 185 yards rushing, two touchdowns on the ground and even a few pass attempts, including two touchdown passes his junior year. Tuggle also took a few snaps on defense, totaling 24 total tackles and an interception over his career.
With IMG Academy, Tuggle will likely look to develop his skills purely as a wide receiver, the position he’s projected to play for the Bulldogs. As a receiver, Tuggle uses his speed to stretch out the field and uses his size to snag a ball over a defenders’ heads. With a wide catch radius and electric agility, Tuggle displays great ability as a potential deep threat.
Tuggle is the third potential wide receiver to commit, joining the likes of four-star Ny Carr and fellow three-star Sacovie White. Tuggle is the second IMG Academy player to commit to Georgia, joining five-star cornerback and the best player in Georgia’s class, Ellis Robinson IV. Tuggle is the 11th player to commit to Georgia’s 2024 No. 2 overall recruiting class, inching the team closer to retaking the No. 1 spot from Ohio State.
Tuggle is currently rated as the 61st-best player at his position and 63rd-best player in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite. Tuggle isn’t the highest-rated recruit, but now at a bigger program, he has the opportunity to jump up people's recruiting boards.