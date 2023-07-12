Georgia football has continued its trend of bringing in 2024 defensive linemen during the summer.
On July 6, four-star defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on his personal Twitter.
First of all I want to Thank God and Thank all the coaches that recruited me and helped me throughout this process. I will be shutting down my recruitment and committing to The University of Georgia. 1,000,000% committed🐶‼️‼️‼️ #Godawgs @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/znPLmbomNj— Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) July 7, 2023
The Conroe, Texas native committed to Georgia just 13 days after his official visit to Athens — his final official visit of the summer. He chose Georgia over several schools including Georgia Tech, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman can either rush the passer from the interior or on the edge of the defensive line, showcasing an ability to play both defensive tackle and defensive end. Jonah-Ajonye also utilizes his size and 6-foot-10 wingspan to create space or bulldoze through at the line of scrimmage.
Jonah-Ajonye also showed a nose for the football, finding a way to make a tackle at any point on the field. His keen vision despite taking on a block allows him to stop the run, while his strength and relentlessness creates pressure on the quarterback. While he could add more tools to his tool kit, per se, he flashes great ability and could be one of Georgia’s top defensive linemen by the end of his senior season.
In addition to football, Jonah-Ajonye also competes in track and field, specifically in the shot put. Although his experience is limited, in Spring 2023, he posted throws of 39-6 and 39-4 in the shot put.
Jonah-Ajonye is currently ranked as the 37th-best player nationally, the sixth-best defensive lineman and the 10th-best player from Texas on the 247Sports Composite. The rankings also tabbed him as Georgia’s fourth-highest-rated commit in the 2024 recruiting class.
Jonah-Ajonye was the 24th commit to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 overall class in 2024. He was the fifth defensive lineman to commit as well, joining fellow four-stars Justin Greene and Jordan Thomas, as well as three-stars Quintavius Johnson and Nnamdi Ogboko — who all committed in June.
While another high school season awaits him, Jonah-Ajonye’s positional flexibility and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect in Georgia’s 2024 class.