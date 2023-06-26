Georgia has flipped its first big-time recruiting target.
On June 10, former Florida Gators commit Chauncey Bowens flipped from the Gators to the Bulldogs.
Go Dawgs!! 🐶 @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/rfooLkhker— Chauncey Bowens (@chauncey_333) June 10, 2023
The four-star running back from the 2024 class had been committed to Florida since Sept. 18, 2022. Bowens committed the day after he visited Florida, and his Georgia commitment went a similar way. Bowens visited Georgia on June 9 of this year and decommitted from Florida and committed to Georgia the very same day.
Bowens shut down his commitment on June 11 and reiterated this on June 22 on his personal Twitter, making his commitment to Georgia permanent.
The 5-foot-11, 219-pound running back is a traditional runner who has no problem running behind or in between his offensive line. He displays a good knack for finding a hole in the defense and attacking it hard. With good speed and acceleration, Bowens displays an ability to get to the second level of the defense and eventually past them to get into the end zone.
Bowens also displays good awareness, which shows in his ability to find a hole, and the ability to make highlight plays like picking up a fumble and running it into the endzone for a game-winning touchdown. Bowens also demonstrates good balance, avoiding potential tackles for a loss and turning those into big plays.
The North Palm Beach, Florida native is ranked as the 141st best player in the 2024 class, the 11th best running back and the 23rd best player in Florida according to the 247Sports Composite.
Bowens is the second running back to commit to the Bulldogs in the 2024 class, joining Dwight Phillips Jr., a fellow four-star. Bowens was the 11th offensive player and the 18th player to commit to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 ranked class.
Bowens will likely join a running back room currently headlined by Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson. With Milton and Edwards likely leaving the team after their senior seasons, Bowens and Phillips will join a room including Robinson, Andrew Paul and true freshman Roderick Robinson.