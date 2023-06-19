Georgia has, in another recruiting class, brought in a high-end tight-end commit.
On May 24, four-star tight end Jaden Reddell announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.
HOME🐶 @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/823Ep8ZJyl— Jaden Reddell (@JadenReddell) May 24, 2023
Reddell chose the Bulldogs over 40 other teams, including LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Alabama.
The 6-foot-4, 233-pound, 2024 prospect is one of the top tight ends in his class. According to the 247Sports Composite, Reddell is rated as the second-best tight end in the class and the 45th-best player in the entire class. Reddell is rated just behind former Bulldog commit and five-star tight end Landen Thomas.
Reddell is one of the most athletic tight ends in the class. While playing with Raymore-Peculiar High School, Reddell lined up at the wide receiver position in addition to playing tight end. Reddell has played out wide, in the slot and a little at in-line tight end and is one of the most flexible pass-catchers in the class.
Reddell demonstrates excellent speed and athleticism at the position. He has good hands and an ability to catch the ball at a high point, demonstrating a strong vertical. While he has room to develop, Reddell demonstrates a lot of elite traits for a modern tight end.
Reddell, in his junior season at Raymore-Peculiar, finished the season with 49 catches for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns — an improvement on his sophomore season where he caught 21 passes for 549 yards and seven touchdowns. Reddell has demonstrated steady improvement across his two varsity seasons and could grow even further.
Reddell, at the time of his commitment, was the 16th overall commit and the ninth offensive commit in Georgia’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2024. Reddell committed just two days after three-star tight end Colton Heinrich announced his commitment to Georgia. The two are Georgia’s only currently committed tight ends prospects.
The two will likely join true freshman Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin and sophomore Oscar Delp in the tight end room, a room that currently features Brock Bowers, who is expected to enter the draft. However, until that time, there is a full season to play before Reddell and Heinrich can join the Bulldogs.