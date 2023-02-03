On Feb. 1, class of 2024 five-star Ellis Robinson IV announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.
“I felt like that was really where my heart was ever since I sent my first visit to Georgia,” Robinson IV said. “It really just felt like home for me. For me and my family, it just felt really comfortable when I was there. That's why I chose Georgia.”
He made his announcement on Twitter
I’m home.🏡 pic.twitter.com/0J8bOGMFSZ— Ellis Robinson IV (@ER4_DASAVIOR) February 1, 2023
Robinson IV announced his commitment at his current school, IMG Academy, alongside his family, who were all adorned with Georgia gear after his announcement. Robinson IV is originally from New Haven, Connecticut but chose to attend the high school football powerhouse IMG in Bradenton, Florida.
The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback is rated as the third-best player in Florida and the best cornerback in the entire 2024 class, according to 247Sports. Robinson IV’s great speed and size give him the potential to be a No. 1, shut-down corner.
Robinson IV is Georgia’s 10th commitment and the first cornerback commit in its 2024 class and the highest-rated one at that. He joins a secondary that already features two of the top three safeties in 2024 — Peyton Woodyard and Jaylen Heyward. Robinson IV is also Georgia’s second five-star in 2024, as five-star tight-end Landen Thomas made his commitment on July 7, 2022.
The Bulldogs currently hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2024, in part of all the talent already a part of the class. The Bulldogs are also firmly in the running for several five-stars, including quarterback Dylan Raiola, safety KJ Bolden, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, and linebacker Sammy Brown. All four are ranked as the No. 1, No. 4, No. 8 and No. 12 best players in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite. These four, alongside several others who may commit, help project Georgia’s 2024 class as one of the best in college football history.
Fans will have to wait to see Robinson IV in a Georgia uniform for another season, as he still has a full season of high school football to play. As such, it’s unclear what the state of Georgia’s cornerback room will look like in a year’s time. However, in that time, Robinson IV has some improvements he’d like to see in his own game.
“I want to be focusing on improving my technique,” Robinson IV said. “That's really what I've been focusing on the most is me and my footwork. [Just] trying to get better at my position.”
While Georgia’s fans wait, when Robinson IV joins the team, time will tell if he can live up to the nickname “Ellis Island.”