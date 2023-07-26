Georgia football has landed its highest-rated prospect since No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola committed.
Five-star linebacker Justin Williams announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on Monday.
Williams is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the entire 2024 class. He’s also the 11th-best player in the class and the third-best player in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Conroe, Texas, native, in his junior year, put up 105 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and eighth and a half sacks with Oak Ridge high school. He was also named Texas District 13-6A Defensive Player of the Year. Williams also runs track for Oak Ridge. He ran an 11.01 100-meter time, a 23.04 200-meter time and had a long jump of 21-3 his junior year.
Williams committed to Georgia over Oregon. Those were the only two schools he took official visits to this year. While Williams visited Oregon once on an official visit, he took trips to Athens twice — once for an unofficial visit in May and another time on June 23 on an official visit.
Williams demonstrates strong vision and pursuit from the linebacker position. He sees the field incredibly well and reacts to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams also uses his elite pursuit to take down players, preventing touchdowns by using his track speed to chase down someone from the other side of the field.
Williams also uses his fast and strong hands to quickly shed blocks and make tackles. He’s traditionally lined up as an inside linebacker, but played a little safety early in his career. While he hasn’t showcased a lot of his abilities in coverage, that safety experience and immense athleticism could allow him to be a plus in that category.
Williams is the 25th commit to Georgia’s No. 1 class in 2024. He was the 26th commit and the second linebacker commitment, however fellow linebacker Demarcus Riddick de-committed from Georgia and committed to Auburn on Wednesday. Thus, Williams is the only linebacker committed in Georgia’s class.
The Bulldogs have continued their trend of bringing in five-star linebackers, as the team brought Raylen Wilson in from last year’s class. Other five-stars include players like Nakobe Dean from the 2019 class and both Xavian Sorey and Smael Mondon Jr. from the 2021 class. The Bulldogs should be solid at the linebacker position for years to come.