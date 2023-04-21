On April 8, Elyiss Williams, a 2025 recruit, committed to the University of Georgia. Williams confirmed his commitment on his personal Twitter account.
Committed 🐶🐶 @coach_thartley @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/fU2nUP0o4J— Elyiss Williams (@Elyiss2025) April 8, 2023
Williams is the fifth total player to commit to the Bulldogs’ 2025 class. Williams is also the fourth five-star to commit, giving the Bulldogs a commanding lead on the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
The Folkston, Georgia native is currently ranked as the best player at his position, though Williams is also an elite player at multiple spots. Williams has most recently been projected as a tight end. At 6-foot-7, 235-pounds, Williams shares many similarities with a now-former tight end, Darnell Washington. While Washington is heavier, weighing in at 264-pounds, the two are the same height and will likely play the same position.
While those similarities certainly exist, the two share one more. Both were and are elite defensive players in high school as well. Washington was a five-star athlete coming out of high school, showcasing his ability to play on both sides of the ball. Williams, who is ranked as the best tight end in his class, would also be ranked as the best edge rusher in his class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Additionally, the two were and are talented basketball players as well. Williams averaged 16.9 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game and nearly four blocks per game for Charlton County High School in his sophomore season, propelling his team to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Williams ranks as the third-best player from the state of Georgia in his class. It’ll be some time before he arrives on campus, but when he does, the Bulldogs’ current best player in its recruiting class could make an immediate impact.