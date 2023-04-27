Former Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones was taken 14th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers to start his professional career.
Jones is the fourth Georgia offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round since 2018, joining Isaiah Wynn, Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas. He was the fourth offensive lineman selected in this draft.
In his final season with the Bulldogs, Jones made the All-SEC First Team. He started in every game during the 2022 season, allowing only one quarterback hit over the entire year.
The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman also tested well at the 2023 NFL combine. His 4.97 second 40-yard dash time was the fastest of any offensive lineman that participated in this year’s combine.
With the Steelers, Jones will have the task of protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett in addition to his duties as a run blocker. Former Alabama running back Najee Harris led the Steelers in rushing last season.
At pick 14, Jones is the second Bulldog off the board in the draft thus far. He joins Jalen Carter, who went ninth to the Philadelphia Eagles.