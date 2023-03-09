On Sunday, March 5, the last day of the NFL combine took place. Georgia’s final three invitees, offensive tackle Broderick Jones and running back Kenny McIntosh were a part of the last group to go. Fellow offensive tackle Warren McClendon was also in attendance but elected to wait until Georgia’s pro day to do the field workouts.
Jones went in the first group of linemen and stood out immediately. He displayed solid numbers in the vertical and broad jumps, but his 40-yard dash time is where he would shine. Clocking in at 4.97 seconds, Jones outran every single offensive lineman that ran the 40 at the combine.
While not quantifiable, Jones also impressed with his technique and wide-based stance, looking ahead of the other offensive lineman.
McIntosh’s day was a little quieter. He chose to only run in the 40-yard dash and perform in the on-field drills. In the latter, he continued to show off his strong ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield. In the 40, he ran the third slowest time out of all running backs, with a time of 4.62 seconds.
Despite the combine events officially ending on Monday, March 6 due to the bench press being scheduled a day after all other events, Jones and McIntosh did not participate. The only players that did were safety Christopher Smith and tight end Darnell Washington.
After an eventful combine, Georgia’s NFL-bound prospects will soon return to Athens for UGA’s pro day, where they will once again showcase their talents in a more controlled environment. On a pro day, NFL staff members and members of the media will get to see players that didn’t participate in the combine drills, like McClendon, Jalen Carter and Warren Ericson, showcase their talents. Ericson, unlike the other two, wasn’t invited to the NFL combine.
UGA’s pro day will be held on Wednesday, March 15.