On Saturday, March 4 and prior to any day four events on March 5, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends all performed in the on-field drills.
The Bulldogs featured three players today, all looking to make an impact like Georgia had the two days prior. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, wide receiver Kearis Jackson and tight end Darnell Washington made their debut, with Washington being the first Bulldog to participate in the bench press all combine.
The quarterbacks and wide receivers went first in tandem, with both Bennett and Jackson being in the first group to go. Jackson’s numbers didn’t particularly stand out, but Bennett had some solid performances.
The two-time national champion quarterback ran a 40-yard dash time at 4.67 seconds. This was second to last for all quarterbacks, but this was due to only seven quarterbacks actually doing any events. While Bennett finished towards the middle in the vertical and broad jump events, he placed first among all quarterbacks in the 20-yard shuttle with a time of 4.20.
Bennett’s numbers didn’t jump off the page like Florida’s Anthony Richardson’s, who easily stood out at the combine with his insane results, including a 4.43 second 40-time, but Bennett did impress in the quarterback drills.
His short game was a little inconsistent, but when it was time to throw a deep ball, Bennett was one of the most impressive in his group. That group included Kentucky’s Will Levis, who is heralded for one of the strongest arms in this draft. However, when clocking his throw, it registered at 59 mph, the same as Bennett.
.@GeorgiaFootball QB @StetsonIv showing off the gorgeous deep ball.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Washington, like Nolan Smith did on day one, wowed scouts and audiences alike with his sheer size and athleticism. The 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end ran an impressive 4.64 second 40-time, was tied for second with a 1.57 second 10-yard split and also came in first for all tight ends with a 4.08 second 20-yard shuttle. As the first Bulldog to participate in the bench press, he placed fourth among tight ends with 21 reps. He was only two reps behind the three players tied for first.
Like Bennett, Washington shined in the on field drills. Compared to the other tight ends, he ran through the blocking sled with ease, effortlessly pushing backward.
When it came to receiving drills, Washington looked impressive. The cherry on top of a great combine was a one-handed catch, where he had to reach back ridiculously far to snag the bad throw.
OH MY, DARNELL WASHINGTON.— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
WHAT A CATCH. @GeorgiaFootball
The rest of the combine invitees, offensive lineman and running backs, finished their on field drills and events in the afternoon on Sunday, March 5 and will close with bench press on Monday, March 6. Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon as well as running back Kenny McIntosh will be the last Georgia players to make their debuts.