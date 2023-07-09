Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, The Red & Black will go over a review all former Georgia players currently in the NFL, going by division. Next up is the AFC North.
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens
A four-star recruit from Hoover High School in Alabama, George Pickens was a threat for Georgia any time he stepped onto the field when healthy.
Pickens put up his best statistical season in his freshman year, bringing in 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed his freshman year with 36 catches for 513 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns in 2020.
In the offseason before the 2021 season, Pickens tore his ACL in practice and missed most of the season, but returned late in the year in a limited role. The most notable part of his short-lived 2021 campaign was his 52-yard catch against Alabama in the National Championship. After helping Georgia become national champions, Pickens entered the draft and was selected 52nd overall by the Steelers.
In his first NFL season, Pickens racked up 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns. With the midseason trade of Chase Claypool to Chicago, Pickens started to receive more opportunities in Pittsburgh’s offense. Pickens is projected to be the starting wide receiver alongside Diontae Johnson and newly acquired free agent Allen Robinson. Expect Pickens to stretch the field for the Steelers’ offense.
Darnell Washington
Darnell Washington, known for his freakish physical traits and athleticism, was the 93rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh.
In his college career, Washington faced his fair share of injury issues, but when he was on the field his presence was felt. Washington put his 6-foot-7, 270-pound frame to good use in Georgia’s run game. Although he wasn’t used much in the passing game, he was the only Power Five tight end to have a PFF grade above 80 in 2020 in both the run game and the passing game. Washington finished his career at Georgia with 45 catches for 774 yards and three touchdowns.
With Najee Harris leading the Steelers’ backfield, Washington will likely be counted on to help create some massive gaps for the former Alabama running back. Washington is currently listed as the backup tight end to the Steelers' 2021 second-round pick Pat Freiermuth. In his first year, Washington may see a lot of time in run-heavy situations, especially in the red zone.
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones saw his first real action for Georgia in 2021 when he appeared in all 15 games and started the last four games of the regular season at left tackle after Jamaree Salyer went down with an injury. Coming into the 2022 season, Jones had big shoes to fill at left tackle and did well. He posted a PFF grade of 78.4 and was named All-SEC First Team. After protecting Stetson Bennett’s blindside and helping Georgia win their second consecutive National Championship, Jones declared for the NFL Draft.
Jones was ranked as one of the top tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted 14th overall by the Steelers.
Heading into the season, Jones is projected to start the season off as the second-string left tackle behind Dan Moore Jr. As training camp approaches, expect Jones to compete with Moore for the starting job.
Baltimore Ravens
Ben Cleveland
After redshirting his freshman year, Cleveland started the last five games of his sophomore year at right guard. Cleveland had injury issues in his junior year but still managed to play in eight out of 14 games. His best and most consistent year was his senior year when he was AP All-SEC first team, second-team All-American by the Athletic, and third-team by the Associated Press.
After his career at Georgia, Cleveland declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was drafted by the Ravens with the 94th pick in the third round.
Entering his third season with the Ravens, playing mainly as a backup, Cleveland is expected to be the starting left guard after the team’s former starter Ben Powers signed a four-year, 51-million-dollar contract with the Denver Broncos.
Roquan Smith
Smith, a leader of the Baltimore Ravens defense, was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Smith was the face of the Georgia defense from 2016-2017. In 2016, he was Georgia’s leading tackler while starting 10 out of 13 games. His best and most impressive year came in 2017 when he was named to the AP All-America first team, won the Butkus Award, was named AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and made the AP All-SEC first team.
The sixth-year pro was traded to the Ravens halfway through the 2022 season. Once traded, Baltimore made Smith the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history by giving him a five-year, 100-million-dollar extension. Smith is projected to play alongside linebackers Patrick Queen and Tyus Bowser.
Nick Moore
After giving baseball a chance from 2011-2015 for the Boston Red Sox organization, Moore joined the Bulldogs in 2015 as a linebacker before he moved to long snapper. After his college career ended, he signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Moore took over for Baltimore’s legendary long snapper Morgan Cox and recently signed a two-year extension in March. He was named second-team All-Pro for the 2022 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
Trey Hill
Hill saw playing time for Georgia in his freshman year, but his career really took off in his sophomore year in 2019 where he started all 14 games at center and was named AP All-SEC second team. In his junior year, Hill started at center in all eight games he played in during the COVID-shortened season, missing the final two games due to injury. Hill declared for the NFL Draft following the season.
Originally tabbed as a late day two/early day three prospect, Hill fell to the sixth round in the 2021 NFL Draft, where the Bengals selected him 190th overall.
Entering his third season in the NFL, Hill has had a very serviceable career up to this point. Mainly used as a backup center, Hill has filled in at various positions along the offensive line and is expected to primarily be the backup to veteran center Ted Karras.
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb
One of the more well-known Bulldogs in the NFL, Chubb has made a name for himself with his ferocious running style.
Chubb took UGA fans by storm in his freshman year when he ran for 1,547 yards on only 219 attempts and scored 16 total touchdowns. After a freak knee injury cut his sophomore year short, Chubb came back strong in his junior year where he put up 1,130 rushing yards. , In his final year at Georgia, Chubb was named to the AP All-SEC second team and Coaches’ All-SEC first team after rushing for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was drafted 35th overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.
Before the 2021 season, Chubb received a three-year, 36.6-million-dollar contract extension, that included 20 million in guaranteed money. Chubb followed this up by putting up career numbers in 2022, rushing for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.. With the departure of Kareem Hunt, Chubb’s role on offense will only expand in 2023.