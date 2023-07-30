Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, The Red & Black will go over and review all former Georgia players currently in the NFL, going by division. Next up is the NFC South.
Tennessee Titans
Monty Rice
A Butkus Award finalist in 2020, linebacker Monty Rice was drafted 92nd overall by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Rice appeared in 47 games at Georgia and started 28 of them. As a senior, he posted 49 tackles, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, which earned him All-SEC first-team honors from the Associated Press.
After spending his first two seasons in the league on special teams or in a reserve role,, Rice is projected to be the starting inside linebacker for the Titans after the departure of Zach Cunningham. Rice’s instincts in stopping the run will be essential for the Titans, with the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Travis Etienne and Dameon Pierce in the AFC South.
Kearis Jackson
Kearis Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent after not being selected on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft.
While Jackson was better known for his big play ability on special teams, he tallied 78 catches, 1,107 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in his career at Georgia.
With the signing of DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans' wide receiver room is filling up quickly. Jackson’s experience on special teams may earn him a roster spot. If he makes the team, expect him to mostly be used on special teams, but his speed could get him a look or two in offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker
A five-star prospect coming out of Upson-Lee High School, edge rusher Travon Walker committed to Georgia in July 2018.
In his career at Georgia, Walker totaled 65 tackles including 13 tackles for loss. His best year came in 2021 where he registered 37 tackles, seven and a half tackles for loss and six sacks.. His versatility was shown all over the defensive line and even played some snaps in coverage. After being a key piece to the dominant 2021 Georgia defense, Walker decided to forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Walker was initially projected to be a middle to late first-round pick, but as the draft neared, rumors started to heat up about him soaring up to the No. 1 overall pick. Come draft day, the Jaguars turned in the selection and indeed selected Walker with the first overall pick.
In his first NFL season, Walker had an underwhelming season statistically, recording 49 tackles, three and a half sacks and an interception. Despite the low numbers, Walker still played solid and had plenty of flashes showing why he was a No. 1 overall pick. Heading into his sophomore year, Walker will look to further tap into the untapped potential that the Jaguars saw in him and live up to his draft status.
Tyson Campbell
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected cornerback Tyson Campbell with the 33rd overall pick.
Campbell was a day one starter at Georgia. He started 11 out of 14 games, tallying 45 total stops and one pass breakup. Campbell missed five games as a sophomore due to injury, but returned to start in all 10 of Georgia’s regular season as a junior. That year, Campbell put up 29 tackles, two and a half tackles for loss, and one interception. After helping Georgia win the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati, Campbell declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
In his second year as a pro, Campbell posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 80.7 which ranked in the top five of all cornerbacks in the NFL in 2022. He allowed just under 10 yards per reception and an 86.0 passer rating. Now entering his third season with the Jaguars, expectations are much higher for Campbell, especially after the release of veteran Shaquill Griffin.
Indianapolis Colts
Isaiah McKenzie
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was drafted with the 172nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he spent a year and a half before being waived and signing with the Buffalo Bills. McKenzie spent the last four years with the Bills before signing a one-year deal with the Colts as a free agent this past offseason.
McKenzie was an electric player for Georgia, and the Bulldogs used him as a receiver, returner and runner. . His best year came as a junior in 2016 where he put up 633 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 44 catches. He also ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He declared for the draft following the season.
With the departure of slot receiver Cole Beasley before 2022, McKenzie had a bigger role than ever in Buffalo McKenzie had a career year, securing a career-high 423 yards on 42 catches.With receiver Parris Campbell, another deep threat, departing for the New York Giants, McKenzie has the opportunity to step right in and help with the development of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.