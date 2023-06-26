Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, The Red & Black will go over a review all former Georgia players currently in the NFL, going by division. Next up is the AFC West.
Las Vegas Raiders
Christopher Smith
After serving as one of Georgia’s biggest leaders on defense for the past couple of years, Christopher Smith was drafted with the 170th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Smith had a career year in 2022, leading the Georgia defense with three interceptions and finishing fourth on the team with 61 total tackles to help Georgia become back-to-back national champions. Smith had some big moments for the Bulldogs in his time, such as his pick six against Clemson that sealed a 10-3 victory in the 2021 season opener.
The 5-foot-11 safety is projected to back up to the Raiders second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Tre’Von Moehrig, but could also see some snaps on special teams.
Zamir White
Zamir “Zeus” White was the second selection of the Raiders’ 2022 Draft class in the fourth round.
White’s college career started off behind the likes of current Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift and Arlington Renegades running back Brian Herrien. The Bulldogs handed him the keys to the backfield in 2020, and he put up 779 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 144 rushing attempts. White’s averaged a mammoth 5.4 yards per carry as a junior in 2021, and racked up 856 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
With the uncertainty surrounding the contract of star running back Josh Jacobs, White’s role in Josh McDaniels’ offense may expand. He put up 70 yards on 17 carries in the 2022 season and will look to score his first touchdown in the 2023 season. As of now, White is projected to be the backup to Jacobs.
John Jenkins
A former third round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft, John Jenkins signed with the Raiders in March and is now on his fifth different NFL team since 2016.
The 11 year pro started in 18 of the 27 games he played for Georgia. JenkinsUGA recorded 78 tackles, four sacks and an interception as a Bulldog. In his senior season, he was named second team All-SEC.
Jenkins best year came in 2015 where he made 49 total tackles and had one forced fumble. Jenkins will be a key depth piece for the Raiders especially the run game and is projected to be slotted behind Jerry Tillery and Neil Farrell Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs
Malik Herring
Malik Herring is entering his third season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Herring missed all of his rookie year due to a torn ACL in the Senior Bowl. Herring appeared in seven games during the 2022 season and recorded six combined tackles.
Herring was a great rotational piece in Georgia's defensive line from 2017-2020. He recorded four sacks and made 11 and a half tackles for loss.
For the second consecutive year, Herring will look to crack the Chiefs 53 man roster. He is currently listed as the third string defensive end behind George Karlaftis and Mike Danna.
Los Angeles Chargers
Jamaree Salyer
Jamaree Salyer did not get much playing time at Georgia until late in his sophomore year when he got the start at right tackle in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. In 2020, Salyer started the year at left tackle before being moved to left guard in the Peach Bowl. In his senior year, Salyer was one of four permanent captains and went on to start 11 of 15 games at left tackle, allowing only two quarterback hurries and zero sacks. After helping Georgia win the national title, Salyer entered the NFL Draft.
After an unexpected fall due to injury concerns, the Chargers ended Sayer’s slide and selected him with the 195th draft pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The expectation for Salyer was to transition from left tackle to guard.
Salyer’s versatility s has been on display since he entered the league. Three games into the 2022 season, he filled in for injured left tackle Rashawn Slater who went down with a season ending bicep injury. Salyer went on to play every snap in the regular season and earned a PFF grade of 69.2 through 14 games. With Slater’s return to the blind side, Salyer is projected to be the starting right guard for the Chargers.
Tre’ McKitty
Tre’ McKitty started his collegiate career at Florida State from 2017-2019, where he brought in 50 catches for 520 yards through 35 games. McKitty transferred to Georgia before the 2020 season, where he missed the first two games because of injury. He finished the season with six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown.
McKitty opted out of the Peach Bowl to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected 97th overall in the third round by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Now entering his third season, McKitty is known primarily for his blocking. He played in all 17 games for the Chargers in 2022 and put up career high numbers, with 10 catches for 72 yards. However, he put up a PFF grade of just 32.9 on the year, and has been a candidate to be cut for cap reasons. With the emergence of Donald Parham, McKitty is now listed as the third string tight end and will need to have a strong training camp to keep his spot on the roster.
Mark Webb Jr.
Selected with the 241st pick of the 7th round in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mark Webb Jr. is considered a great asset on special teams due to his sound tackling ability.
In his career at Georgia, Webb tallied eight pass deflections, 74 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble while playing all over the field. His best year came in 2020, where he started three games, made 21 tackles and earned his first career interception against Auburn.
In the NFL, Webb has had his fair share of trouble with injuries. Webb only appeared in three games as a rookie and made three tackles. Listed as the second string free safety, Webb will have the opportunity to expand his role and will be in the competition for the starting job against Chargers 2020 sixth round pick Alohi Gilman.