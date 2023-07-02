Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, The Red & Black will go over a review all former Georgia players currently in the NFL, going by division. Next up is the NFC North.
Green Bay Packers
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes, the 29th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, had an impressive rookie season, starting in 14 games for the Green Bay Packers. In 16 games that season, Stokes had one interception and held opposing quarterbacks to a mere 49.5% completion rate and a 71.3 passer rating when targeted.
However, 2022 was a much different year for Stokes. In coverage when targeted, his opponent’s completion rate rose to 80% and the passer rating was 123.5, a clear step back from his rookie season. Before Stokes could turn the season around, his year was cut short in November due to a knee and foot injury that required surgery for each, leaving him unable to walk at one point.
Stokes, primarily reliant on his speed, is hoping to return to the field this season fully healthy, where he can return to his rookie-season form and improve from there. However, it won’t be an easy task, as he will have to compete for playing time with Jaire Alexander and Rasual Douglas, leaving him as a likely second-string cornerback when the season begins.
Quay Walker
With the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker. Walker immediately impressed coaches as he had done at Georgia, and found himself as the starter for 16 of the team’s 17 games, playing 82% of snaps on defense throughout the season.
Walker broke up seven passes, forced three fumbles, had 121 total tackles and recorded one and a half sacks, earning him a spot on the 2022 NFL All-Rookie Team. While Walker’s play was solid and continued to improve throughout the season, poor discipline led to two ejections. One ejection came in week eight against Buffalo for shoving an opposing practice squad player on the sideline after the play, and the other in week 18 for shoving a Detroit medical staffer who was tending to an injured player.
Walker has since apologized for those instances, and as a starting linebacker for the Packers in 2023, the team will need him to stay on the field to help anchor the defense. With his athletic abilities, Walker could be poised to become an better player in his sophomore season in the NFL.
Devonte Wyatt
Only six picks after drafting Walker, the Packers went with another Bulldog to bolster their defense, selecting Devonte Wyatt with the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In his first season, Wyatt appeared in 16 games, recording 1.5 sacks, 15 total tackles, three quarterback hits and one forced fumble.
Heading into his second season alongside a few other Bulldogs on the defense, Wyatt is projected as the team’s starting right defensive end. Although he appeared in 16 games last season, Wyatt is still in search of his first NFL start. With the potential for an increased snap count, Wyatt could have more opportunities for production.
Minnesota Vikings
Lewis Cine
Lewis Cine, the final pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, saw very little action on the field in his rookie season, primarily due to a compound fracture in his left leg that he suffered in week four that held him out for the remainder of the season. Now healthy as he heads into his second season, Cine is looking to prove why he was a first-round talent.
Before his season came to an abrupt end in week four against the New Orleans Saints, Cine had played almost entirely on special teams, only registering two defensive snaps. In his final season at Georgia in 2021, Cine played a major role on the historic defense, making 73 total tackles with one interception and 10 passes defended.
Cine, projected to be the Vikings’ second-string free safety when the year begins, will look for more opportunities as he gets more experience and gets back to full health in his upcoming second season.
Jack Podlesny
An undrafted free agent, Jack Podlesny signed with the Vikings on April 29th to compete with their current kicker, Greg Joseph. Podlesny appeared in 40 games at Georgia from 2020-2022 and made 82.4% of field goals in his career. One of his most memorable moments came in his first season as the starting kicker, when he nailed a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to lift Georgia over Cincinnati in the 2021 Peach Bowl.
As a backup to Greg Joseph for the Vikings, Podlesny will likely have to be patient for any in-game action, unlikely to come as long as Joseph, who has made 83.5 of his field goal attempts in his four-year career, maintains his success.